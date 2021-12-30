ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla recalls nearly 500,000 US vehicles over safety issues

By OLAFIMIHAN OSHIN, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gee4v_0dZJwhM700

( The Hill ) – Tesla has recalled nearly 500,000 U.S.-based vehicles due to safety concerns.

In a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)  on Wednesday, Tesla said it plans to recall 356,309 Model 3 vehicles made between 2017 and 2020 over concerns that the car’s rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk, which the company said could prevent the rearview camera image from displaying.

The company is also recalling up to 119,909 Model S cars made between 2014 and 2021 due to the car’s front trunk latch being misaligned, which Tesla said could prevent the secondary hood latch from engaging and result in the hood opening unexpectedly, according to another Wednesday letter to NHTSA.

Tesla will inspect the recalled vehicles and make any necessary repairs free of any charge to their owners, per the letters.

This comes after NHTSA announced last week that Tesla owners would no longer be able to play video games on a Tesla console while driving, saying the company would send a software update that would cause the “Passenger Play” function to lock and cease working when the vehicles are in motion, according to CBS .

Shortly before that announcement, the agency opened an investigation into reports about Tesla’s video game consoles distracting drivers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Mom: Teenage daughter mistaken for intruder by father, fatally shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say a man fatally shot his 16-year-old daughter in the family’s Ohio home after he mistook her for an intruder. Authorities say the mother called 911 after the shooting in Columbus around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and said the father had shot at someone he thought was breaking into the house after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
PIX11

Man dead in Queens subway turnstile jumping incident: NYPD

FOREST HILLS, Queens — A 28-year-old man died as he fell while jumping a turnstile at a Queens subway station on Sunday morning, police said. Video shows the man, who appeared to be intoxicated, misplace his footing and fall, striking his head, sources said. The man was pronounced dead at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue train […]
QUEENS, NY
electrek.co

Taxi company suspends its Tesla Model 3 fleet after a severe fatal crash

G7, a Paris-based taxi company that operates one of the largest Tesla taxi fleets in the world, announced that it suspended all its Model 3 taxis after a severe fatal crash that occurred last weekend. One of the company’s drivers was driving the Model 3 taxi as a personal vehicle...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Nhtsa#Gop#Cbs#Nexstar Media Inc
insideevs.com

Tesla Will Recall 356K Model 3 And 119K Model S

Tesla's latest official recall of over 356,000 Model 3 sedans is the third recall on the electric car in 2021. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Model 3's trunk lid could cause wear to a cable for the car's rearview camera. Over time, the cable could become damaged, resulting in the potential for the camera itself to malfunction.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Tesla Model 3 Most Expensive Vehicle in U.S. to Insure

Electric vehicles are typically more expensive to purchase than their internal combustion counterparts — a major factor when shopping for a new ride. However, what you’ll pay to insure that new sedan or utility vehicle plays a role in how much vehicle a buyer can afford. A new study by QuoteWizard, an insurance price comparison website, reveals the most expensive “popular” vehicles to insure are also EVs: the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y respectively.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Why Tesla Is Recalling 199,741 Vehicles In China

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares may have outperformed this year, but the company is continuing to face issues with respect to quality. What Happened: Tesla has filed with China's State Administration regarding the recall of 199,741 vehicles comprised of its imported Model S and Model 3 vehicles as well as locally produced Model 3 EVs, the CnEVPost reported.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla Model 3 police vehicle is blowing minds nine months into its initial trials

As it turns out, the Tesla Model 3 actually works amazingly as a police car. The Model 3’s performance as a police vehicle in the UK has so far been pretty incredible, to say the least, according to information shared by Tesla Account Manager and Emergency Services Lead Max Toozs-Hobson on LinkedIn.
CARS
MarketWatch

Tesla stock falls after recalling more than 350,000 Model 3 EVs to fix rearview camera issue

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, -1.46% fell 1.2% in premarket trading, putting them on track for a third-straight decline, as the electric-vehicle industry leader announced a voluntary safety recall of 356,309 Model 3 vehicles, citing potential issues with rearview cameras. The company said in a notice to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it was recalling all 2017-to-2020 Model 3 vehicles, saying the rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk, which could prevent the camera image from displaying. "A rearview camera that does not function reduces the driver's rear view, increasing the risk of a crash," the NHTSA notice said. Tesla said it will inspect and install a guide protector and new cable harness for free for recalled vehicles. The stock, which has slipped 0.7% the past two days, after soaring 21.6% amida four-session win streak through Monday. Meanwhile, the stock has shed 5.1% month to date, putting it on track to snap a six-month win streak in which it rocketed 83.1%. The S&P 500.
CARS
raleighnews.net

Investigation underway after Tesla taxi in Paris crashes, one dead

PARIS, France: fter a fatal accident over the weekend that killed one person and injured 20, G7, Paris' largest taxi firm, suspended its use of Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet. Tesla claims the car, which has self-driving features such as automatic steering, has no technical problems, but Paris...
TRAFFIC
The Verge

Tesla delivered close to one million vehicles in 2021

Tesla delivered a record 936,172 vehicles in 2021, as outlined in a report from Tesla, representing an 87 percent increase over the 499,550 vehicle deliveries Tesla made in 2020. The company managed to deliver 308,600 cars in the last quarter of 2021 alone, up from 241,300 deliveries in the third...
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

Tesla Recalls Nearly Half a Million Cars Due to ‘Risk of Crash’

Tesla has informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it will recall about half a million U.S. vehicles due to safety concerns. In the letter dated yesterday, the NHTSA acknowledged that 356,309 Model 3 vehicles manufactured between 2017 and 2020 were being recalled because of a “risk of crash” caused by faulty rearview cameras. The camera of these particular vehicles, apparently, is compromised due to the trunk hatch, which can damage an internal cable when opened and closed. Should this happen, the camera can’t properly display images of whatever may be behind a car. Tesla has promised to fix the issue without charge to the cars’ owners. As reported by The Hill, the company is also requesting all 119,909 Model S cars, manufactured between 2014-2021, be returned due to an issue with these vehicles’ front hatch latch.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
SlashGear

Huge Tesla recall hits almost a half-million EVs

In a surprising turn of events, 2021 may not turn out to be a great year for Tesla. Various technical faults in as many as 475,000 vehicles forced Tesla Inc. to recall those cars in the U.S. Having to recall almost half a million cars is bad enough on its own, but as Bloomberg notes, that number is nearly equivalent to Tesla’s deliveries last year — and this applies to global deliveries, not just those within the U.S. This means that Tesla was forced to recall almost as many cars as it was able to produce and deliver within this past year.
CARS
positivelyosceola.com

Tesla to Recall More Than 475,000 U.S. Cars Due to Camera, Trunk Issues

Tesla Inc. has announced the recall of 475,000 of its cars in the United States, about the same amount of vehicles it delivered last year, due to technical defects that may increase the chance of accidents. The company says it will recall 356,309 Model 3 vehicles that were produced between...
CARS
AutoExpress

Zero-emission emergency: The fire brigade that's switching to Tesla

The transition to zero-emission vehicles affects a wide range of people and organisations, from private motorists and small businesses, to large corporations and fleets. Even emergency services are having to think about which vehicles they’ll purchase to renew their fleets in an eco-friendly manner. However, with not just various...
HEALTH SERVICES
insideevs.com

Tesla Model 3 And Model S Recalls Extend To 200,000 Cars In China

Following Tesla’s recall of some 356,000 Model 3 and 119,000 Model S vehicles in the United States over rearview camera and frunk problems, a similar recall was announced in China. China’s market regulator said on December 31, 2021 that Tesla China would recall 19,697 imported Model S vehicles, 35,836...
ECONOMY
PIX11

PIX11

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy