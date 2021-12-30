ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Strangely Aggressive Squirrel in Wales Attacks 18 People in 48 Hours

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7k0Y_0dZJwcwU00
Photo: Getty Images

By Tim Binnall

In a bizarre story out of Wales, a squirrel embarked on a wild reign of terror wherein a staggering 18 people wound up being bitten by the suddenly pugnacious creature over the course of just two days! The very strange incident reportedly occurred in the town of Buckley where resident Corrine Reynolds had taken to feeding a grey squirrel that visited her backyard. What began as a wholesome 'friendship' soon turned troubling when the animal nipped at her finger. Taking to a local Facebook group to warn others about the critter's aggressive behavior, Reynolds was stunned to find out that the squirrel had actually been tormenting the community and that "in the space of 48 hours, he attacked 18 people."

Testimonials from the confrontational creature's various victims soon filled the Facebook group with one resident recounting how "this squirrel came out of nowhere, jumped on to my arm and bit me on my hand before I even had chance to get it off – it all happened so quick." The unsettling encounter was echoed by another member of the community who lamented that "five or six of my neighbors" also had run-ins with Stripe and that, in her case, the animal latched onto her finger and "I had to shake it off." It would seem that the ornery rodent was not only targeting people as one individual indicated that the squirrel had gone after her two Bengal cats and that she was now afraid to leave her home for fear of crossing paths with the menacing creature.

Word of the squirrel tormenting the town soon reached local authorities, who dispatched a team to take the squirrel, which has been dubbed 'Stripe' after the villainous creature in Gremlins , into custody. After capturing the animal with a trap on Monday, workers with the RSPCA handed down the harshest penalty of all as they were forced to euthanize it, since it is illegal in Wales to release grey squirrels into the wild. "We were incredibly sad to have to put this squirrel to sleep, but were left with no choice," a spokesperson with the agency explained, "we do not agree with this law and opposed it, but legally we have to comply." While Stripe was likely refused a last meal, that may be for the best since it would probably have requested a human finger.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

‘Vicious’ Squirrel Euthanized After Terrorizing Welsh Village During the Holidays by Injuring 18 People

Residents of a North Wales village can finally breathe easy, knowing a “bloodthirsty” critter is no longer on the loose. According to the Evening Standard, the small town of Buckley spent days living in fear of Stripe—a grey squirrel named after the main antagonist in the 1984 movie Gremlins. It’s reported that the animal terrorized the village during the holidays, injuring multiple pets and biting at least 18 people over a 48-hour period.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squirrel#Wales#Friendship#Ins#Aggressive Behavior#Stripe#Bengal#Rspca
KTLO

Woman, half brother accused of incestuous relationship

A woman and her half brother are accused of being in an intimate relationship after a report was made by the woman’s estranged husband. Twenty-nine-year-old Tessa Teague and 18-year-old Jacob Reidy each face a felony count of incest. According to a probable cause affidavit, a male went to the...
MARION COUNTY, AR
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Mother is accused of selling her daughter, 21, for $15,000 to an Uber driver who wed her in a lavish Afghan ceremony in Australia before slitting her throat two months later when she refused to consummate the marriage

The mother of a young Afghani woman who was murdered by her husband has been accused of forcing her daughter into an arranged marriage for a $15,000 payment. Sakina Muhammad Jan, 45, is facing a single charge of causing another person to enter a forced marriage, and faced a court hearing for the first time on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
rockydailynews.com

‘Despicable Human Being’ – CBS Denver

(CBS4) — The brother of one of the victims killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 70 is blasting Gov. Jared Polis for reducing the sentence of the truck driver convicted of causing four deaths. Polis commuted the sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos to 10 years in prison, shaving 100 years off the original sentence. Duane Bailey, who lost his brother William “Bill” Bailey in the crash, called Polis a “despicable human being.”
DENVER, CO
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

9K+
Followers
752
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy