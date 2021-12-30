ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Nike Hands Out One Final L For The Year With The Air Jordan 1 ‘Patent Bred’

By Bernard &quot;Beanz&quot; Smalls
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19T77L_0dZJwPPv00

Source: Nike / Air Jordan 1 ‘Patent Bred’


S neakerheads hoped for a W on the SNKRS app to end the year. They got a big fat L instead.

They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over expecting a different result. Well, sneaker enthusiasts must be a crazy bunch of people because they constantly subject themselves to torture using Nike’s SNKRS app. The latest big grab, the Air Jordan 1 ‘Patent Bred,’ brings back the insanely popular Air Jordan 1 silhouette but with a sexy patent leather twist, a fine addition to your collection if you missed out on the Cool Grey 11s.

As they always do, sneaker shoppers woke up, picked up their phone, and opened up the SNKRS app as soon as the clock hit 10 am to enter the draw system Nike implemented to keep those pesky bots at bay. From the start, the jig was present. The app acted janky, not allowing you to submit your entry once the draw opened up. Eventually, people could submit their orders and hope for the best.

Sadly, with these popular sneakers, there were more Ls instead of people sharing that beautiful ‘Got’ Em’ screen. As usual, people are flocking to Twitter to share their misery and complete disdain for the SNKRS app. One Twitter user expressed they didn’t get a hit on the app all year using the classic Demarcus Cousins video featuring the hooper complaining about officiating in the NBA.

Our resident sneakerhead didn’t hit on them either, so this pain is hitting close to home.

Sighs. You can peep more reactions to the Air Jordan 1 ‘Patent Bred’ fail in the gallery below.

Photo: Air Jordan 1 ‘Patent Bred’

1.

They are going to get this grief on the timeline.

2.

Triggered.

3.

An ominous sign.

4.

Insert the Tyrese “congratulations” meme

5.

We feel you.

6.

Bruh.

7.

We’re not hating, actually yes we are.

8.

PAIN.

9.

10.

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey” Expected To Release Spring 2022

Historically overshadowed by other options in #23’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 9 is set to fight for the spotlight in 2022, as it’s expected to arrive in a handful of retro colorways. Among the rumored releases is a “Black/University Red/Particle Grey/White” option. Although early-images...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Revives the Classic Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" In This Week's Best Footwear Drops

School is almost out for winter break, the weather is starting to drastically become colder and everyone is starting to really delve into the festive spirit for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. And in case you were thinking of blessing a friend, loved one or family member with some new kicks this holly jolly season you’re in luck because all of your favorite footwear brands like Jordan Brand,
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Infrared 23"

The Air Jordan 4 had quite the exciting year in 2021 as it finally released a retro of its sought-after “Lightning” colorway, dropped in collaborative form with Union LA and launched popular GR iterations such as the “Tech White” variant. However, it seems as though the Tinker-designed silhouette has intentions of carrying over this momentum into 2022 with even more offerings, one of which is this Air Jordan 4 “Infrared 23.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air Jordan#Nba
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 XQ aka Xing Qi, One Of The Rarest Releases Ever, Is Dropping For A Third Time

Third time a charm? One of the rarest Air Jordan releases in history was this exclusive Air Jordan 1 that dropped exclusively in China. The Air Jordan 1 XQ aka Xing Qi was first created to celebrate the opening of Nike retail stores in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou & Shenyang. Part of a large XQ collection, which included 23 Classic XQ, 2 tees, a hat and a messenger bag, the Air Jordan 1 XQ was rumored to be limited to a measly 240 pairs and featured white, black, red, and gold with elegant embroidery on the mid-panel. In 2013, the Air Jordan 1 XQ released yet again, but with Nike Air on the tongue label.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 36 "Sunset" Has an Official Release Date

Since the release of the Air Jordan 36, the silhouette has gained immense momentum amongst sneaker fans. Adding to its Jordan Brand fleet is the Air Jordan 36 “Sunset” set to debut in early 2022. The forthcoming pair sees the Air Jordan 36 come in an orange and...
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

Nike launched a bejeweled pair of Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers studded with 228 Swarovski crystals

You might love them or hate them, but sure as hell won’t be able to ignore them. Designed for a subset of people who feel like regular sneakers aren’t enough for their feet, Nike unveiled the Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers with custom retroreflective Swarovski crystals studded across the surface of the shoes. The functionality is twofold – aside from being a pair of sneakers so bizarrely unique that people will definitely ask you where you got them, the reflective crystals on the shoes actually make them easy to spot in low-light conditions. The retroreflective nature of the crystals allows them to reflect beams of light back to their source, making them visible to people driving vehicles while you’re jogging at dawn.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

First Look At 2022’s Air Jordan 5 “Easter”

The Air Jordan 5 didn’t celebrate a milestone anniversary in 2021, but that didn’t stop it from arriving in compelling old and new styles throughout the year. As it heads into 2022, Tinker Hatfield’s third-ever design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line continues to build its roster, having appeared in an Easter-friendly colorway.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Twitter
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 12 ‘Hyper Royal’ Releases July 2022

The Air Jordan 12 ‘Hyper Royal’ will launch exclusively in women’s sizing and part of Jordan Brand’s Summer 2022 collection. This Air Jordan 12 comes dressed in a Hyper Royal, Black, Metallic Silver, and White color combination. Highlighted with Black tumbled leather on the upper while Hyper Royal appears on the mudguards, and Metallic Silver on the top eyelets and Jumpman plates. Lastly, White appears on a section of the midsole and runs across the rubber outsole.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan Retro Fall 2022 Release Preview

Just last week, Jordan Brand previewed a small part of their upcoming 2022 line-up. Air Jordan 1s, 4s, 6s, and the like were all at the helm, though many were unveiled by leakers many months in advance. One in particular, @zsneakerheadz, often has an early scoop on what’s upcoming, and the insider has just delivered a more detailed look at next year’s Fall-bound standouts.
APPAREL
Hypebae

The Air Jordan 6 Low Returns in "Atmosphere"

Following the release of the Air Jordan 1 High “Atmosphere,” also known as the “Bubblegum 1s,” Jordan Brand is bringing the soft pink hue to an Air Jordan 6 Low. Available in grade school sizes only, the model comes white leather overlays and touches of JB fan favorite shade, “Infrared” on the toggle, branding, midsole and heel.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple”

Though originally intended to release alongside Jordan Brand’s Holiday 2021 line-up, the Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple” fell victim to the usual delays. And while another is not unlikely, we’re fairly confident that the colorway will make it to its currently scheduled January 8th date. Overlooked...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Trainer 1 ‘Coriander’ Official Images

The Nike Air Trainer 1 will make a strong comeback with some interesting colorways and collaborations. While Travis Scott’s Air Force 1 has been delayed, we have a new pair to go over. Launching in 2022 is the ‘Coriander’ iteration. This Nike Air Trainer 1 features a Coriander, Ashen Slate,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

P.J. Tucker is Selling 100 Pairs of Sneakers from His Personal Archive on eBay

P.J. Tucker is allowing sneakerheads to buy pairs from his personal shoe collection this holiday season, thanks to a new partnership with eBay and streetwear retailer Solestage. The Miami Heat baller — and one-time FN cover star — is parting ways with 100 pairs of sneakers, hailing from top athletic brands including Nike and Air Jordan, with 32 styles are available now on eBay. Ranging from $500-$15,000, Tucker’s eBay styles are some of the sneaker world’s most coveted pairs. The baller’s collection includes many pairs worn at his own games over the years, such as the rare “Eminem”” Air Jordan 2 Retro...
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Air Jordan 11 Adapt ‘Dark Powder Blue’ Is Releasing Soon

Jordan Brand has another iteration of the popular Air Jordan 11 sneaker dropping soon. After re-releasing the “Cool Grey” colorway on Dec. 11 in celebration of the style’s 20th anniversary, the brand confirmed on the SNKRS release calendar that the Air Jordan 11 “Dark Powder Blue” will hit shelves before month’s end. The latest style features a clean white gridded translucent upper that’s combined with subtle light blue and reflective accents throughout the material. Unlike its basketball counterpart, this version of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe features a premium nubuck leather on the mudguard. Rounding out the design are buttons that appear at...
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Huarache Gets Equipped With A Gum Bottom: Photos

This year, the Nike Air Huarache has been celebrating its 30th anniversary. As a result, the shoe has received a ton of great new colorways, and there have even been some retro releases to boot. With all eyes back on the Huarache, it appears as though Nike is planning some big things in 2022, as they know fans are always down for some new Huarache offerings. In fact, the images below depict a Huarache that seems perfect for the summer months.
APPAREL
MarketRealist

Under Armour’s First NFT Release Sells Out in a Minute

Three months ago, NBA mega star Steph Curry was new to cryptocurrency and went to Twitter to ask for advice. Now, the basketball player has partnered with Under Armour for his second NFT drop. The NFT allows holders to use them in the metaverse. Under Armour has its own metaverse wearable sneakers before Nike and Adidas. Even though the collection sold out, there's still a way to purchase the Under Armour and Steph Curry collectibles.
LIFESTYLE
Sole Collector

Jordan Brand Reveals Spring 2022 Air Jordan Retro Lineup

As we get ready to enter the New Year, Jordan Brand is giving fans a closer look at the styles that will be hitting stores in the forthcoming season via this Spring 2022 Air Jordan Retro preview. The brand confirmed today that at least 15 Air Jordan colorways for men,...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Will Deliver the Air Jordan 13 ‘Court Purple’ Next Week

Jordan Brand has a new iteration of the Air Jordan 13 coming soon. The sportswear brand revealed via the Nike SNKRS release calendar that it will deliver the Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple” next week. The latest iteration of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s 13th signature shoe dons a two-tone color scheme with a black textile mesh and leather upper appearing at the midfoot and toebox while purple suede is used for the underlay at the heel counter. This iteration of the Air Jordan 13 also features the classic cat eye-inspired hologram by the ankle collar while reflective accents also appear when light...
APPAREL
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy