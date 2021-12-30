Nike Hands Out One Final L For The Year With The Air Jordan 1 ‘Patent Bred’

They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over expecting a different result. Well, sneaker enthusiasts must be a crazy bunch of people because they constantly subject themselves to torture using Nike’s SNKRS app. The latest big grab, the Air Jordan 1 ‘Patent Bred,’ brings back the insanely popular Air Jordan 1 silhouette but with a sexy patent leather twist, a fine addition to your collection if you missed out on the Cool Grey 11s.

As they always do, sneaker shoppers woke up, picked up their phone, and opened up the SNKRS app as soon as the clock hit 10 am to enter the draw system Nike implemented to keep those pesky bots at bay. From the start, the jig was present. The app acted janky, not allowing you to submit your entry once the draw opened up. Eventually, people could submit their orders and hope for the best.

Sadly, with these popular sneakers, there were more Ls instead of people sharing that beautiful ‘Got’ Em’ screen. As usual, people are flocking to Twitter to share their misery and complete disdain for the SNKRS app. One Twitter user expressed they didn’t get a hit on the app all year using the classic Demarcus Cousins video featuring the hooper complaining about officiating in the NBA.

Our resident sneakerhead didn’t hit on them either, so this pain is hitting close to home.

Sighs. You can peep more reactions to the Air Jordan 1 ‘Patent Bred’ fail in the gallery below.

Photo: Air Jordan 1 ‘Patent Bred’

