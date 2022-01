FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Have you ever been scammed? You may think the answer is “no” but criminals are getting better at conning people. The Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas tracks complaints trending in DFW. Here’s a look at the most common scams reported in 2021. #1 ONLINE PURCHASE SCAMS 1,021 reports – 30.5% of all reports $500,804 reported lost – 25% of all money lost 19.2% of all reports from those ages 35-44 These days you don’t need to leave your house to shop. From groceries to gifts, cars and pets, you can get just about anything delivered right to your door....

