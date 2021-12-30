Obituary: Jo Rice

Daniel D. Summers, 74, of Littlestown, died Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021 at his home. …. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved. Session expired. Please log in again. The login...
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests.
We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust.
We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events.
Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County.
Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.
Comments / 0