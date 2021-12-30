ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland, MO

Person charged in shooting at Overland restaurant

By Elizabeth Barmeier
 4 days ago

OVERLAND, Mo. – One person who was involved in a shootout Wednesday afternoon at a fast-food restaurant in Overland has been charged.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Deobrae Taylor, of Country Club Hills, with unlawful use of a weapon, according to a press release.

The shooting happened at a Church’s Chicken located off of Woodson Road around 1:35 p.m. Customers inside the restaurant began arguing with each other. The argument escalated and the customers pulled guns and began shooting.

Two people involved in the altercation were struck and taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries has not yet been released.

Taylor’s bond was set at $200,000 and prohibits being within 1,000 feet of the restaurant, among other conditions, according to the press release.

The shooting is still under investigation.

FOX2Now

St. Louis police investigate homicide

ST. LOUIS – A man was killed Friday night in St. Louis. Police found the victim lying in an alley suffering from traumatic injuries in the 3900 block of Kennerly around 7:30 p.m. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police. Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Two injured in Sunday morning shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two people were injured in a shooting in north St. Louis Sunday morning. The shooting happened at about 10 a.m. on North Grand at Natural Bridge. Police said a woman was shot in the leg, and a second victim was grazed by a bullet. It is unknown if anyone is in custody […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
