Daniel Radcliffe had crush on Helena Bonham Carter while filming 'Harry Potter'

Lake Geneva Regional News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a clip from the upcoming Harry...

imdb.com

See First Pic of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson Together for Harry Potter Reunion

School is back in session! In the first picture of the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are seated in one of Hogwart's hallowed halls where they filmed many scenes for the magical franchise. Of course, some time has passed and the trio looks much older than they did in the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Daniel has a beard, Emma's wild curls are now a trim pixy cut and Rupert has a more mature look. And though they're the only ones shown in this new image, fans will get a glimpse of the rest of the cast. We already got a sneak peek at a modern-day Robbie Coltrane...
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Helena Bonham Carter
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter star is “really sad” this scene didn’t make it into the Half-Blood Prince

The Harry Potter movies are some of the best films based on books to hit the big screen, but they aren’t perfect. Evanna Lynch, who plays the character Luna Lovegood in the fantasy movies, has shared which scene from JK Rowling’s bestselling books she is “sad” never made it into the final cut of the sixth film in the franchise – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.
CinemaBlend

I Don't Know What Magic Harry Potter's Tom Felton Worked To Meet Prince William And Kate, But The Pic Is Great

Tom Felton’s Instagram account has become one of the best places for celebrity sightings these days. When he’s not sharing fun reunion moments with his Harry Potter castmates, he’s giving us a glimpse of the other high-profile people he’s rubbed elbows with. Most recently, that’s included none other than members of the British Royal Family – more specifically William and Kate, who he joined up with for a good cause.
Inside the Magic

Johnny Depp’s Acting Replacement Is Out With New Film

When it comes to Johnny Depp, this past year has been a rocky road for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. The allegations that Depp abused his former wife quickly became a claim that everyone wanted to know more about. Depp continues to state that Heard’s allegations are false, and he has not been proven guilty by any court of law. The $150 million suit will not be decided on until next spring where Hollywood figures such as Elon Musk and James Franco are set to testify.
goodhousekeeping.com

Harry Potter's Tom Felton says he doesn't really get recognised

Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, has revealed that he doesn't get recognised for the iconic character when he's out and about. Speaking to in an interview taking place on Hampstead Heath, Felton dismissed the interviewer's concerns about the location being too public as "he rarely gets recognised in public these days".
Distractify

Which 'Harry Potter' Cast Member Has the Highest Net Worth Now?

A character like Ron Weasley couldn’t have been played as amazingly as anyone else other than Rupert Grint. These days, he has a reported net worth of $50 million. He’s done well with his money by choosing to invest in real estate, as Today Online notes. His pattern of wisely buying and selling homes has been incredible for both his yearly income and overall net worth.
newschain

Return To Hogwarts: Why Emma Watson almost quit Harry Potter role

Emma Watson has opened up about almost quitting her Harry Potter role when she became overwhelmed after being catapolted into the spotlight at such a young age. The actress, now 31, was just nine-years-old when she was cast as Hermione Granger in the first Harry Potter movie, having previously acted only in school plays.
Cosmopolitan

Here's How to Watch the 'Harry Potter' 20th Anniversary Reunion

It's is finally finally happening! It has been 20 years since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone was released in theaters around the world, and the cast of every millennial's fave film series is officially returning to the Wizarding World. The original cast will be together once more, and they get to chat and reminisce about the good ol' days at Hogwarts. OH—and I cannot stress this enough—MY GOD.
The Independent

Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes explains why he accepted the role of Lord Voldemort in reunion trailer

The trailer for the Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion has been released – and it teases some special treats for fans.Cast and crew of the franchise have assembled for a one-off episode that will air on New Year’s Day 2022.The trailer reveals that a large number of the high-profile supporting cast members, including Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes and Gary Oldman, have returned to reminisce on the film series.Hinting at the reveal of previously unknown details, the trailer reveals one nugget of information shared by Fiennes, who played the villainous Lord Voldemort.Fiennes first appeared in 2005’s sequel Harry Potter and...
NME

JK Rowling’s absence in ‘Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts’ has been criticised

JK Rowling’s absence from the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts reunion special has been criticised. Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) reunite with other cast members to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film, Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.
Elle

First Look At Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum And Daniel Radcliffe In New Film

The Lost City's first trailer has been found – and it looks like the new action-comedy is going to be a lot of fun. Led by a powerhouse trio of Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, the new movie sees them through into a search for the mythical titular city, but as the trailer proves, they're not exactly up to the task.
MOVIES

