PREVIEW: Panthers Welcome Cross-State Rival Lightning to Sunrise

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's shutout loss to the Rangers on Sunday afternoon. Under head coach Gerard Gallant, the Rangers have had a strong defensive season so far. They entered this game ranked among the league leaders in goals against per game and in shots blocked. They put together another solid defensive performance on Sunday afternoon against the Lightning. They limited Grade-A scoring chances, blocked plenty of shots, and when they needed to, leaned on goaltender Igor Shesterkin. Shesterkin stopped 38 shots en route to his second shutout win of the season. At the other end, the Rangers, despite not owning nearly as much possession time as the Lightning, were very efficient at converting on their chances. That efficiency helped them build an early multi-goal lead, one they maintained for the rest of the contest.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO