PREVIEW: Panthers Welcome Cross-State Rival Lightning to Sunrise

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNRISE, Fla. - In their second game out of the pause, the Panthers will wrap up a back-to-back set with a matchup against the cross-state rival Lightning at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. Returning to the ice after nearly two weeks away due to a surge in COVID-19 cases...

