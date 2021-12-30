ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos call off Thursday’s practice after more positive COVID tests

The Broncos did not practice as scheduled on Thursday. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters that the team cancelled practice after five players tested positive for...

North Denver News

Rape Trials Set against Broncos’ defensive end Adam Gotsis

Atlanta attorneys dismiss a rape case against Adam Gotsis, the Denver Broncos’ defense end, based on an alleged attack while at Georgia Tech more than five years ago. Fulton County’s District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that his office had decided “after a careful and thorough investigation” not to pursue the case.
Mile High Report

Who should the Broncos consider if Paton fires Vic Fangio?

With 2021 in the rearview mirror, change looms over Dove Valley. The Broncos are currently 7-8 despite playing one of the two easiest schedules in football. A litany of issues with the offense and special teams as well as a weak run defense plagued the campaign, leaving doubt hanging over Vic Fangio’s future. George Paton will soon have to decide if Fangio should return for the last year of his contract. Should he elect to move on, the franchise will find itself back in the market for a new head coach for the third time since Super Bowl 50.
CBS Denver

Former Denver Broncos Head Coach Dan Reeves Passes Away At Age 77

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — The Denver Broncos are mourning the passing of former Head Coach Dan Reeves. Reeves, who was a member of the team’s Ring of Fame, died on Saturday. DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 14: Former Broncos head coach Dan Reeves is inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame during halftime. The Denver Broncos played the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. on September 14, 2014. (credit: AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images) “The Denver Broncos are deeply saddened by the loss of legendary Head Coach Dan Reeves, who passed away this morning...
