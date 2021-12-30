ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

The Finger Lakes Daily News Top Stories of 2021

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago
Here are the top-five stories from 2021 on the Yates, Schuyler, Steuben, and Tompkins County section at Finger Lakes Daily News. The top-five list is based on...

FL Radio Group

Two Arrested for Stealing Car in Canandaigua

A 20-year old Canandaigua man and a 16-year old Canandaigua teen have been arrested for allegedly stealing a car. Micheal Lloyd and the unidentified teen are accused of stealing a car from a Canandaigua resident on December 30th. Lloyd and the teen were found in Monroe County and arrested. Lloyd was being held for arraignment on grand larceny charges, while the teen was released.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Yates County History Center Closed for the Month

A reminder that the Yates County History Center will be closed to the public this month for deep cleaning and conservation work. The Center at 107 Chapel Street and its museums will reopen on February 1st. The History Center recommends you can enjoy checking out the county’s history from the...
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Naples Resident Accused of Driving on a Suspended License in Penn Yan

A Naples resident was allegedly found to be driving on a suspended license in the village of Penn Yan on New Year’s Eve. Fabienne Baldeseroni was observed by Penn Yan Police driving on Liberty Street while having a suspended New York driver’s license. A traffic stop was initiated and during the stop, it was determined the vehicle Baldeseroni was driving was not insured.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Farmington Man Arrested on Potter Warrant

A Farmington man was arrested by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office following his release from the Ontario County Jail. William Kelly’s arrest was based on an active warrant issued out of Potter Town Court in relation to a domestic incident that happened in November. Kelly was brought to...
FARMINGTON, NY
FL Radio Group

Yates County Reports New COVID-19 Related Death

A 34th Yates County resident has passed away from COVID-19. Public Health on Monday reported an individual in their 70’s passed away since their last update on December 30th. The county also has 114 active cases after 102 new positive tests results were received since Thursday. Get the top...
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Tompkins County Not Following CDC Isolation Reduction

Tompkins County is among those rejecting the CDC’s newest COVID-19 guidance. The Ithaca Voice reports the Health Department is awaiting further info from the State’s Department of Health regarding isolation times. The CDC has recommended a reduction to 5 days isolation for those testing positive for the virus while Tompkins County is keeping its 10 day recommendation.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

More COVID-19 Testing Sites Coming to Area

There will be six new COVID-19 testing sites opening throughout the State on Tuesday and two of them are coming nearby. The CNY Regional Market F Shed in Syracuse and the YMCA Carlson MetroCenter in Rochester will be open Monday – Saturday from 8:00am – 6:00pm. Walk-ins will...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

New Years Eve House Fire in Catharine

New Year’s Eve saw a house fire in Schuyler County. WENY reports Odessa Firefighters responded Friday morning to the two story residence at 5212 County Road 14 in the Town of Catharine where fire had spread throughout the building. Multiple departments were requested at the scene. The house, vacant...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

8 COVID Deaths in the Finger Lakes

76 New Yorkers died of COVID-19 Wednesday according to the State’s newest report. 8 of those deaths occurred in the Finger Lakes. Monroe, Steuben, and Wayne Counties each saw 2 deaths reported while Schuyler and Yates Counties saw 1 each. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
