The Finger Lakes Daily News Top Stories of 2021

The Cayuga Nation, working through their communications firm Levick.com, issued the following news release about the purchase and takeover of the Pipekeepers Tobacco & Gas convenience store at 126 East Bayard Street. In Facebook video’s posted on Finger Lakes Daily News, it was mentioned that Cayuga Nation Police officers were armed with assault rifles. That is not true according to the new release.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO