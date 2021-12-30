ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NY

The Finger Lakes Daily News Top Stories of 2021

By Greg Cotterill
 4 days ago
Here are the top-five stories from 2021 on the Seneca, Ontario, and the Wayne County section at Finger Lakes Daily News. The top-five list is based...

FL Radio Group

Two Arrested for Stealing Car in Canandaigua

A 20-year old Canandaigua man and a 16-year old Canandaigua teen have been arrested for allegedly stealing a car. Micheal Lloyd and the unidentified teen are accused of stealing a car from a Canandaigua resident on December 30th. Lloyd and the teen were found in Monroe County and arrested. Lloyd was being held for arraignment on grand larceny charges, while the teen was released.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Yates County History Center Closed for the Month

A reminder that the Yates County History Center will be closed to the public this month for deep cleaning and conservation work. The Center at 107 Chapel Street and its museums will reopen on February 1st. The History Center recommends you can enjoy checking out the county’s history from the...
YATES COUNTY, NY
16 New COVID Deaths in the Finger Lakes

Tuesday saw 97 COVID-19 related deaths in New York. According to the state’s Wednesday update, 16 of those occurred in the Finger Lakes. Monroe County saw 6 deaths related to the virus while Steuben saw 5, and Onondaga 2. Ontario, Seneca, and Tompkins Counties saw 1 fatality each. Get...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
More COVID-19 Testing Sites Coming to Area

There will be six new COVID-19 testing sites opening throughout the State on Tuesday and two of them are coming nearby. The CNY Regional Market F Shed in Syracuse and the YMCA Carlson MetroCenter in Rochester will be open Monday – Saturday from 8:00am – 6:00pm. Walk-ins will...
ROCHESTER, NY
Cayuga Nation Responds to Pipekeeper’s Takeover

The Cayuga Nation, working through their communications firm Levick.com, issued the following news release about the purchase and takeover of the Pipekeepers Tobacco & Gas convenience store at 126 East Bayard Street. In Facebook video’s posted on Finger Lakes Daily News, it was mentioned that Cayuga Nation Police officers were armed with assault rifles. That is not true according to the new release.
SENECA FALLS, NY
Wayne County COVID Numbers Continue to Climb

Friday’s update from Wayne County Public Health sees COVID-19 numbers continue to climb. 233 new cases have been reported, bringing the total number of cases to 13,051 – a new record for the county. Out of that total, 985 are active. 111 COVID related deaths have occurred in the county.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Upcoming Vaccine Clinics in Cayuga County

The Cayuga County Health Department has announced three COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the upcoming week to be held at the Fingerlakes Mall. Appointments can be made here. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590, WAUB and 106.3 and 1240, WGVA, and on Finger Lakes Country, 96.1/96.9/101.9/1570 WFLR.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
New COVID Testing Site in Cayuga County

13 new COVID-19 testing sites are opening today across the state. Among them is the Moravia Fire Department at 38 Keeler Street. The location will be open for testing Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:00am-4:00pm and on Saturdays from 9:00am-3:00pm. Appointments can be made here. Get the top stories on...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Keeler Retiring as Hazlitt President on Friday

The end of an era this week at Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards as John Keeler will retire at the end of the year. Keeler joined Hazlitt as company president in 2009 and was instrumental in the Hector winery acquiring Widmer Wine Cellars from Constellation Brands. The company has grown from 14 to 53 full-time employees during his tenure along with a number of facility upgrades.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
