The Finger Lakes Daily News Top Stories of 2021

Governor Hochul today announced the completion of Phase II of the state’s 15 million dollar regional dredging project along parts of Lake Ontario and the Saint Lawrence River. The dredging was done to allow for the continued safe harbor and passage for watercraft. Among the projects completed were Little Sodus Bay in Cayuga County, Bear Creek Harbor, Puttneyville, East Bay, Port Bay, and Blind Sodus in Wayne County, and Sandy Creek, Braddock Bay, Long Pond OUtlet, and Irondequoit Bay in Monroe County.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO