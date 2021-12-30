ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apps and services you should consider ditching in 2022

Digital Trends
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new year can be a great time to rethink our relationship with technology. Nearly 50% of Americans spend 5-6 hours on their smartphone daily, so if you’re planning to improve your life, doing an “app cleanse” can be a good place to start. Ask yourself:...

www.digitaltrends.com

Debra Henderson
3d ago

I officially quit Facebook January 2019. I am completely happy about my decision. Read more...

shefinds

5 Apps You Should Delete ASAP To Speed Up Your iPhone, Tech Experts Say

Got an iPhone that is as slow as a slug lately? After you’ve tried everything, including changing your charging habits so that you are keeping your device in a safe 30 to 80 percent charge zone, it may be time to turn your attention to the apps that you use most. In general, apps that use up a lot of resources or run in the background can slow down your phone, according to Tech Expert Aidan Bernard at The Big Phone Store. And, as such, deleting a few of the most battery-consuming of these apps can really help your phone get back on track in terms of speed. But where to start? These are the five apps you should delete ASAP to speed up your iPhone, according to tech experts.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Delete this app from your Samsung phone if you care for privacy

It recently came to light that third-party app Life360 is selling user location data “to virtually anyone who wants to buy it,” as per a report from The Markup. The app reportedly has a user base of around 33 million people, many of which use Life360 to track their children’s movements through their mobile phones or share location information with their contacts.
CELL PHONES
Fox News

How to know if someone actually read your text

The phone in your hand can do more than the computers we had years ago. It’s a communication device, a camera, a scanner, a fitness tracker, a camcorder, a GPS, a game console — I could go on. There’s also a lot your phone can do that you...
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

20+ smartphone apps you should delete before 2022

Ho-ho-holy cow, we made it through another crazy year! It was a time of insurrections, the continuation of the pandemic, and the introduction of an entirely new COVID-19 variant as a parting gift. And the bad news? Another new year is right around the corner. While we can’t predict what...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Apps#Smart Phone#Americans#Pawsomeadvice#Tiktok
CNET

You should really delete that embarrassing Google search history

Did you just search something embarrassing on Google? Whatever your reason may be, Google has a quick and easy way to delete those last search queries. (You can check out how to stop Google from tracking you and how to automatically delete your location and activity history, too.) The feature, which the search giant unveiled at its Google I/O developers conference in May, is among a handful of options designed to protect user privacy.
INTERNET
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
New York Post

Hidden iPhone tricks most people don‘t know

Surprisingly, there are a ton of hidden features on the iPhone, along with helpful built-in short cuts that you may have missed. They all exist in your iOS device just waiting to be uncovered. So here are more helpful iPhone and iPad tips and tricks that I’ve found that you will thank me for.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The Worst Charging Mistake You Should Stop Making (It Ruins Your iPhone Battery!)

Chances are: you’re charging your iPhone all wrong. And before you say that there’s only one way to charge a phone (literally, by plugging it into a charger), the reality is a bit more complex. Your iPhone runs thanks to an ion-lithium battery that has a few specific requirements — namely, that you do not make this very common iPhone charging mistake that could be ruining your phone’s battery. This is the number one mistake tech experts say they witness users making, as well as a tip to keep in your back pocket that may actually extend the life of your phone.
CELL PHONES
Sunderland Echo

Android users warned about scam that can steal money if you answer your phone

Android users could be potential victims to a malware scam by simply answering a phone call. The scam steals the person’s online banking information and has the ability to go undetected by the majority of antivirus scanners. The malware variant was previously discovered in Brazil where it was distributed through...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Why You Need To Delete, Not Just Deactivate, Your Facebook Account

Facebook may be the 800-pound gorilla of social media platforms, but the company’s business practices are leading many users to abandon it. In recent years, Facebook has been embroiled in one scandal and issue after another and has become synonymous with abuse of privacy. The Cambridge Analytica scandal was one of the biggest such examples, with the private data of tens of millions of users misused for political reasons (via The New York Times). Users are also coming to the realization that, as with many free services, the user is the product. Facebook doesn’t provide the services it does out of the goodness of its heart — it counts on being able to collect, mine, and monetize every scrap of data it can from its users.
INTERNET
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your cache, cookies on your Android phone's web browser

Your Android phone's web browser may have built up quite the collection of data while browsing the internet. This data, which typically fills your web browser's cache and cookies, can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Is there an app to track a phone without them knowing?

A phone tracker app helps you monitor the location and activities of your child, partner, or employee on their mobile phone. This will help you stay at peace knowing that they do not engage in any illicit activities. A phone tracker will enable you to step in quickly to correct any bad behavior.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

You can easily block text messages on iPhone: Here’s how

Whether you’re looking to dodge spam or just cut the unsavory people out of your life, there will probably come a point where you’ll want to block text messages from someone. If you’re using an iPhone, the process of blocking text messages is pretty straightforward. This is true regardless of whether you’re looking to block a specific person or if you’re trying to go for a more “scorched Earth” approach, and we’ll tell you how both methods work here.
CELL PHONES

