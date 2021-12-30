ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok dominated 2021 as the year's hottest app

By Kourtnee Jackson
CNET
 4 days ago

2021 had its share of unconventional moments, but mobile apps continued to be reliable tools for work, entertainment, communication and shopping. While people spent leisure time using TV streaming services like Netflix or scrolling through social media sites such as Instagram, they also stayed connected with Zoom and Facebook. But TikTok...

www.cnet.com

komando.com

How to know if someone actually read your text

The phone in your hand can do more than the computers we had years ago. It’s a communication device, a camera, a scanner, a fitness tracker, a camcorder, a GPS, a game console — I could go on. There’s also a lot your phone can do that you...
TECHNOLOGY
New York Post

Hidden iPhone tricks most people don‘t know

Surprisingly, there are a ton of hidden features on the iPhone, along with helpful built-in short cuts that you may have missed. They all exist in your iOS device just waiting to be uncovered. So here are more helpful iPhone and iPad tips and tricks that I’ve found that you will thank me for.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 55-inch QLED TV is ONLY $370 at Best Buy today

You don’t have to empty your savings account if you want to upgrade your home theater setup through 4K TV deals or QLED TV deals, as retailers are offering discounts on a wide variety of brands and models of TVs that cater to different preferences and budgets. One of the deals that you shouldn’t miss is Best Buy’s $280 discount for the 55-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV, which nearly halves its price to just $370 from its original price of $650.
ELECTRONICS
InsideHook

TikTok’s Quest for World Domination Even Has Spotify Worried

Add Spotify to the growing list of companies that can’t seem to grab Gen Z’s attention. While the subscription-based audio service is still the most popular music streaming service in the world and continues to add tens of millions of customers each year, per Bloomberg, execs at Spotify say they’re concerned the youngest generation isn’t using its product enough.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Lifehacker

How to Tell Which Apps Can See Your Private iPhone Data

Every year, Apple releases new features that both improve data privacy on the iPhone, and set a new benchmark for the industry as a whole. With iOS 15, it’s all about transparency. iOS 15.2 brings a new feature called App Privacy Report that provides a visual, easy-to-read report of all the ways an app is using or transmitting your private data.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

TikTok’s new Live Studio app allegedly violates OBS’ licensing policy

Live Studio, TikTok’s new livestreaming app for Windows, supposedly uses code from the free livestreaming program Open Broadcaster Software (OBS) (via Protocol). This would typically not pose an issue when done properly because OBS is open source — however, TikTok purportedly fails to adhere to OBS’ licensing requirements.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNET

TikTok dethrones Google as this year's most popular domain

Google's domain is a powerful force thanks to the company's range of services, from Maps to Photos to Flights. But the search giant has just been humbled by new kid on the block TikTok, which nabbed the spot for No. 1 most popular domain of late 2021, according to tech-security company Cloudflare.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
techstartups.com

Chingari Officially Becomes India’s Hottest Social Media App

Move over Instagram, for there’s a new social media king in town. As of this week, Chingari has finally surpassed the photo-sharing app to become the most popular free social media app in India, according to the latest Google Play Store rankings. It’s a major coup for Chingari as...
WORLD
kpopstarz.com

BTS Jungkook Dominates Platforms Pinterest, Quora and TikTok

BTS Jungkook dominates social platforms Pinterest, Quora and Tiktok, and is the K-pop idol with the most number of follows on these sites. Keep reading for more details. BTS Jungkook Rules More Platforms, Becomes the Most-Searched and Most Followed K-Pop Idol on TikTok, Quora and Pinterest. BTS Jungkook takes over...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNET

Instagram boss says app will 'rethink what Instagram is' in 2022

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri vowed Tuesday that the social app will "rethink what Instagram is" in 2022. In a video posted to Twitter, Mosseri said Instagram will focus on greater transparency in the New Year, among other goals. He didn't directly address any of the past year's scandals that rocked Instagram and parent company Meta (formerly known as Facebook).
INTERNET
gizmochina.com

TikTok was the most downloaded App on Christmas Day 2021 – App Annie

Micro video sharing platform Tiktok has topped the chart of downloads on Christmas Day this year, according to mobile data and analytics company App Annie. The number of downloads on December 25 globally was estimated across both iOS and Google Play Stores. TikTok led the chart of Christmas Day downloads...
CELL PHONES
Food Beast

TikTok Kitchen Will Be Bringing The App's Most Viral Recipes To Fans

Baked Feta Pasta, Corn Ribs, Smashburgers, Pasta Chips — what do these foods all have in common? They all popped off and became viral recipes on TikTok this past year. Now imagine having these mouthwatering creations delivered straight to your door. That possibility will soon be a reality, thanks...
RECIPES
Clackamas Review

Finding shows to watch just got a lot easier!

Pamplin PLAY is our new guide of shows to watch and stream. It is published every week inside your weekly Pamplin Media Group newspaper and is FREE for subscribers. The Pamplin Media Group introduces our newest weekly publication - PLAY. PLAY is designed to make your life easier when it comes to finding what shows to watch and stream. And if you like puzzles - we've got 4 pages just waiting for you to play. Besides offering readers an easy way to see what and when shows are on for the coming week, PLAY also includes previews of what's available to watch on streaming channels like Disney+, hulu, NETFLIX and Amazon Prime Video. PLAY also gives readers an easy-to-read breakdown of upcoming Sports shows for the week and a BEST BETS for daily shows. In the coming months we plan to expand PLAY to include more listings of things to do, where to eat and places to find your favorite wines, beers and ales. PLAY is FREE to print and digital subscribers of the Pamplin Media Group. To subscribe please go to www.savinglocalnews.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
TV & VIDEOS

