Baddie Blessings: The Thickest (And Thangiest) Thirst Traps Of 2021

By alexbossip
 4 days ago
Baddie blessings!

With the world steadily spiraling into the abyss, we looked to our fave baddies for top-tier thirst traps (and THANGIN’) that got us through these uncertain times.

In a year that can only be described as epic, Chloe Bailey found her solo voice, dropped a hit single, and shattered Beyoncé’s internet with her legendary #BussitChallenge video.

“At times, it felt overwhelming. Other times, I was happy that people were loving the content that I was producing online, and they were seeing me and accepting me,” she said in an interview with Refinery29. “I think it’s beautiful to pay attention to the positivity [rather] than the negativity and the hate. There was so much love and it was definitely the foundation for myself.”

The rising superstar rocketed to 1 million followers and celebrated with a steamy video that kicked off the culture-shifting #SilhouetteChallenge.

“a special performance for all of you. THANK YOU for all your love and support. let’s celebrate together in reaching 1Million followers,” she captioned on the world-stopping video.

Naturally, haters tried (and failed) to dim her shine that will be even brighter in 2022.

“I don’t purposely try to do ‘too much,'” she said about the constant criticism online. “I’m just being who I am, unapologetically and completely, and if people think that’s doing too much, well then, I guess I am. I would be doing a disservice to myself if I tried to be less than who I am and dim my light.”

What celebrity Instagram account got you through 2021? Tell us down below and peep the thickest (and thangiest) thirst traps of 2021 on the flip.

