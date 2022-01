We have been hearing for years that Aldi was making its way to Louisiana but those rumors could never be confirmed until June of 2021. In June of 2021, Aldi announced that they would be opening two stores in the Lafayette area; one on Ambassador Caffery and the other on Louisiana Ave. The third store that Aldi is planning on opening will be in New Iberia off of E. Admiral Doyle.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO