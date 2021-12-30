Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Ruled healthy for Saturday

Merzlikins stopped 11 of 15 shots after replacing Daniil Tarasov (lower body) to begin the third period of Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Hurricanes. The Jackets jumped out to a 4-0 lead midway through the second period, but the 'Canes had already begun the comeback when Tarasov got hurt on Carolina's second goal and wasn't able to return after the second intermission. Merzlikins was called upon to protect a 4-2 lead, but bad bounces, bad positioning and bad defensive play in front of him all conspired to hand the game to the Hurricanes. As a result, Merzlikins got handed the loss, and he now carries a 3.20 GAA and .907 save percentage on the season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO