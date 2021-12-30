ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Ruled healthy for Saturday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Sundqvist (undisclosed) will play in Saturday's Winter Classic against the Wild, Tom Timmermann of the...

www.cbssports.com

skornorth.com

Zulgad: “It’s embarrassing:” Winger doesn’t hold back after Wild’s loss to Blues in Winter Classic

The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
NHL
inquirer.com

Kings crush the Flyers, 6-3, ending their seven-game point streak

Before Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, interim head coach Mike Yeo stressed the importance of the Flyers embracing a “shot-first mentality,” urging the team to take the option to shoot in an effort to increase chances of scoring. Fortunately for Yeo, the Flyers took...
NHL
Person
Oskar Sundqvist
Person
Tom Timmermann
NBC Sports

Alex Ovechkin breaks NHL power play goals record

Alex Ovechkin has always been lethal on the power play and now he has the record to prove it. With his power play goal late in the third Friday against the Detroit Red Wings, Ovechkin has passed Dave Andreychuk and is now the all-time leader in power play goals with 275.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights’ revenge week capped by return of Marc-Andre Fleury

There will be handshakes and hugs, probably a few chirps, and plenty of memories shared during Revenge Week at T-Mobile Arena. But don’t expect the Golden Knights to get too sentimental when some of the franchise’s most popular players and its first coach return to their onetime home.
NHL
#The Blues#St Louis#Winter Classic
Miami Herald

Kings beat Flyers 6-3, McLellan gets 500th coaching win

Viktor Arvidsson tied a career high with four points and accomplished something that hasn't happened for a Los Angeles Kings player in 31 years — a goal 12 seconds into a game. Arvidsson's prolific night propelled the Kings to a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: May return Saturday

Schenn (upper body) could return Saturday against the Wild, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. It sounds like Schenn will be a game-time decision but he's certainly nearing his return. The 30-year-old forward has been out since Dec. 12 with an upper-body issue. He has four goals and 10 points through 19 games this season.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Brutal in relief Saturday

Merzlikins stopped 11 of 15 shots after replacing Daniil Tarasov (lower body) to begin the third period of Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Hurricanes. The Jackets jumped out to a 4-0 lead midway through the second period, but the 'Canes had already begun the comeback when Tarasov got hurt on Carolina's second goal and wasn't able to return after the second intermission. Merzlikins was called upon to protect a 4-2 lead, but bad bounces, bad positioning and bad defensive play in front of him all conspired to hand the game to the Hurricanes. As a result, Merzlikins got handed the loss, and he now carries a 3.20 GAA and .907 save percentage on the season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Jordan Binnington: Defending cage Saturday

Binnington was given the starting nod for Saturday's contest against the Wild, per Lou Korac of NHL.com. Binnington has posted a 4-5-3 record with a 2.98 GAA and a .903 save percentage since the start of November. On the road against Minnesota last season, the 28-year-old posted a 1-1-1 record with a 3.03 GAA and a .885 save percentage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Oskar Steen: On active roster

Steen was added to the active roster for Sunday's game against Detroit, per CBS Sports. Steen tallied an assist in 10:33 of ice time in Sunday's win. He'll likely be back on the taxi squad before Tuesday's tilt with the Devils.
NHL
The Southern

Suddenly, the Blues are healthy — and they look good

Something strange and wonderful is happening to the Blues’ roster. Unless, of course, you happen to be James Neal — who was placed on waivers Sunday. Or one of the three players sent back Sunday to the Springfield Thunderbirds: goalie Charlie Lindgren, forward Alexei Toropchenko and defenseman Calle Rosen.
NHL

