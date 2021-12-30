Baystate Health current COVID-19 inpatient numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–Baystate Health has released the latest information on the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 across their health system.Massachusetts Teachers Association urges Baker-Polito Administration to create proactive COVID-19 plan for schools
There are 183 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection, 26 of whom are in the critical care unit. Patients by Baystate Health hospital: Baystate Medical Center 137 COVID-19 confirmed; Baystate Franklin Medical Center 10 confirmed; Baystate Wing Hospital 21 confirmed; Baystate Noble Hospital 15 confirmed.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0