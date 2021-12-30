Baystate Health current COVID-19 inpatient numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–Baystate Health has released the latest information on the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 across their health system.

There are 183 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection, 26 of whom are in the critical care unit. Patients by Baystate Health hospital: Baystate Medical Center 137 COVID-19 confirmed; Baystate Franklin Medical Center 10 confirmed; Baystate Wing Hospital 21 confirmed; Baystate Noble Hospital 15 confirmed.

