ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Baystate Health current COVID-19 inpatient numbers

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gl5HC_0dZJqstI00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–Baystate Health has released the latest information on the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 across their health system.

Massachusetts Teachers Association urges Baker-Polito Administration to create proactive COVID-19 plan for schools

There are 183 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection, 26 of whom are in the critical care unit.  Patients by Baystate Health hospital: Baystate Medical Center 137 COVID-19 confirmed; Baystate Franklin Medical Center 10 confirmed; Baystate Wing Hospital 21 confirmed; Baystate Noble Hospital 15 confirmed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Coronavirus
City
Springfield, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baystate Health#Covid#Health System#Baystate Medical Center#Baystate Wing Hospital#Baystate Noble Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WWLP

Fauci predicts approval for vaccines for kids under 5 in next few months

NEW YORK — With many parents nationwide wondering when they’ll be able to get their toddlers vaccinated, Dr. Anthony Fauci weighed in with his prediction Monday. According to the country’s top infectious disease expert, U.S. approval of a COVID vaccine for children under 5 could come within the next few months. “That’s gonna be sometime […]
KIDS
WWLP

WWLP

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy