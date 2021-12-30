ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Most Read Stories of 2021: Sports

By Paul Rodzinka
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MfWPK_0dZJqobc00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – WDTN.com posts thousands of stories every year in an effort to be your source for local, national, weather and sports news.

Here is a look at the five most clicked Sports stories in 2021:

5. Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks dies from chest trauma from fireworks blast

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks has died at the age of 24.

The team initially reported his death was due to an apparent head injury suffered during a fall. A medical examiner in Michigan says an autopsy has determined that Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast, and not a fall.

4. Urban Meyer apologizes to family, Jaguars over viral video

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said in October that he apologized to his team and family after a video surfaced online showing an unknown woman dancing in front of him. Meyer said the moment — which appeared to take place at the Urban Chophouse, a restaurant he owns in the Short North — was a “distraction.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Evmdn_0dZJqobc00
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer looks on during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

3. Top ranked Tri-Village Patriots have a ‘super’ coach

NEW MADISON, Ohio (WDTN) — In New Madison there’s a super basketball program run by the “super” — Superintendent Josh Sagester that is. Sagester coached Ohio’s first 30-0 team to a state title in 2015. After a three year respite he’s returned to the court with a senior-less 22-0 squad. The Patriots are currently ranked as the top Division IV team in the state.

2. Cleveland Guardians trademark suit ends with surprising resolution

A trademark lawsuit against the Cleveland Guardians Baseball Company, LLC baseball team brought by the Guardians Roller Derby has been resolved. When the suit was filed, it claimed, “Two sports teams in the same city cannot have identical names.”

NFL Hall of Famer selling Dallas home, chooses sentimental listing price

Former Cowboys player Emmitt Smith’s Dallas home is back on the market at $2.2 million. That price doesn’t just reflect the home’s specs, the listing agent said. It’s in honor of his former jersey number in the NFL: 22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bzLwh_0dZJqobc00
Emmitt Smith’s Dallas mansion is listed for $2.2 million. (Photo: Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman Texas)

See the top Local Stories from 2021 on WDTN.com here

See the top National Stories from 2021 on WDTN.com here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77

ATLANTA (AP) — Dan Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons, all losses, died Saturday. He was 77. A statement released by his […]
NFL
WDTN

Ohio State outlasts Utah 48-45 in the Rose Bowl

PASADENA, California (WCMH) — Ohio State was able to outlast Utah 48-45 in the 108th edition of the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day. All updates from “The Granddaddy of Them All” can be found below: 1st Quarter Utah scores first on its second possession. Cameron Rising hits Britain Covey for a 19-yard touchdown to […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Cincinnati, OH
Basketball
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Jacksonville, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmitt Smith
Person
Urban Meyer
WDTN

Miami Valley woman reaches new heights with MLB

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – “I knew how to do absolutely nothing at every single job I went into.” That is not the opening line you would expect to a wildly successful journey, but Alyson Footer calls it, or more accurately writes it, as she sees it. This 1989 Northmont High School Graduate has learned how […]
MLB
WDTN

Dayton restaurants welcome larger crowds to ring in new year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Restaurants in the Miami Valley are ringing in the New Year with events and other festivities. This year’s celebrations are without the COVID-19 restrictions seen in 2020. Dublin Pub in Dayton was busy New Year’s Eve as customers counted down the new year around the globe. “It’s great to come out […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Sports News#Blue Jackets#Jacksonville Jaguars#The Urban Chophouse#The Cincinnati Bengals#Ap Photo#Tri Village Patriots#Division Iv#Cleveland Guardians#Llc Baseball
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Nearly 19,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 3 follow: Total Change New cases 2,072,663 +18,942 Hospitalizations 96,976 +350 ICU admissions 11,803 +37 Deaths* 29,447 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Miami Valley business owners reflect on 2021

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — From COVID-19 and its variants, to pandemic restrictions and the impact of inflation, 2021 presented a whirlwind of challenges for many businesses. For many small businesses in the Miami Valley, staying afloat going into the second year of a pandemic meant learning to be flexible. “It was so many tough lessons […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Dayton welcomes new mayor and commissioner

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton welcomed its new mayor Monday, Jan. 3. The City of Dayton held a swearing-in ceremony for Jeffrey J. Mims Jr. as he takes the oath of office as Dayton’s next mayor. The ceremony was held at the Dayton Metro Library in the Eichelberger Forum, main floor, at […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

New year, stricter COVID-19 policies in Miami Valley classrooms

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As many school districts across the Miami Valley return to the classroom following the holidays and new year, stricter COVID-19 precautions are being put in place. At Northeastern Local Schools, Superintendent John Kronour said the first day back comes with mask mandates for all. “The pandemic in general has been exhausting […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

New year brings new laws in effect for Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With a new year, several new laws go into effect in Ohio and state lawmakers are looking ahead to 2022. This year, who represents you in Congress may change, that’s because Ohio has a new congressional map. “This is your representation in congress, it is your representation to the statehouse, so […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Centerville man found after statewide alert

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville Police have found 89-year-old Jack Cartwright after issuing a Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert Friday night. Police were looking for 89-year-old Jack Cartwright. He was last seen leaving his home at 1:30 p.m. Friday but never returned. Police said he does suffer from various medical conditions and they are concerned for […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
WDTN

Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda

Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda! Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead. This year’s 5 1/2 mile route featured […]
CARS
WDTN

WDTN

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy