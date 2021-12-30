ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Annual NYE Canterbury Village Michigan 'Mitten Drop' Offers Early Family Fun

 4 days ago
(CBS DETROIT)– Who says New Year Eve celebrations are only for adults.

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion has something for the entire family.

“We don’t do the midnight one anymore, we’re all about the families, 4 to 7 come on out, have some fun and then mom and dad can put the kids to bed and then maybe have some fun themselves,” said, Owner of Canterbury Village Keith Aldridge.

The 3rd annual Michigan Mitten Drop has a little something for everyone.

“We have carriage rides, we have an interactive DJ, lots of music, lots of hot chocolate, all kinds of fun stuff for the kids,” Aldridge said.

Of course, at 6:30 the 6-foot illuminated Mitten drops 80 feet.

“The Mitten part actually drops down our castle with the fireworks and all that cool stuff so it’s a unique experience,” said Aldridge.

Aldridge says like past events they’ll be collecting toys for the “Bottomless Toy Chest,” the organization donates toys to hospitalized children throughout Michigan.

“They just don’t distribute toys for the Christmas holiday season, they distribute toys 12 months a year, so we’re asking people one last little push here to bring out toys, fill up our Silverado,” Aldridge said.

With many in-door events being canceled due to the rise in COVID cases, Aldridge says this event is strictly outdoors and their large campus with a variety of activates allows families to spread out.

“Wear a mask come on outside hopefully everybody’s got their shots and have some fun,” said Aldridge.

WHEN: December 31, 2021. / 4:00pm-7:00pm with Mitten Drop at 6:30pm

WHERE: Canterbury Village located at 2325 Joslyn Ct. in Lake Orion.

TICKETS: $7 per person. Children under 2, Military, and Veterans are free.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit

