Didi Global Cracks Below Support: What's Next?

DiDi Global Inc - ADR (DIDI) stock has fallen -62.02% since Wednesday, June 30, 2021 when DiDi Global Inc - ADR began trading, and the average rating from Wall Street analysts is a Hold. InvestorsObserver’s proprietary ranking system, gives DIDI stock a score of 34 out of a possible 100. That rank is mainly influenced by a long-term technical score of 0. DIDI's rank also includes a short-term technical score of 3. The fundamental score for DIDI is 99. In addition to the average rating from Wall Street analysts, DIDI stock has a mean target price of $25.00. This means analysts expect the stock to rise 365.55% over the next 12 months.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO