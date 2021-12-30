ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Didi Global Cracks Below Support: What's Next?

By Tyler Bundy
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Didi Global was up 5.47% at $5.21 Thursday afternoon. Shares have recently fallen below support in what traders call a sideways channel. The $10 level was holding as...

Benzinga

AMD Stock Hugs Resistance Level, Could Be Ready For A Strong Move

Additionally, a report from Euler Hermes showed expected semi sales growth of 9% for 2022. AMD was up 4.41% at $150.24 at the close. Shares are nearing resistance in what traders call a bullish flag pattern after trading in a slightly downward sloping channel. The stock could see a large bullish move if it is able to break above resistance in the pattern on above average volume.
STOCKS
Benzinga

FuelCell Energy Shares Approach Resistance: What's Next?

Many renewable energy companies are pushing higher as Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) are trading much higher in the session. Fuelcell Energy was up 11.15% at $5.78 at publication time. The stock looks to be attempting to reclaim a support level it recently fell below in what traders call a sideways channel....
STOCKS
Benzinga

DiDi Global Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Nikola Stock Sees A Strong Bounce Off Support: What's Next?

Nikola was down 0.32% at $11.06 Monday at publication. The past two days show a jump higher in price as the stock moves up away from the support level found near the $9 level. If the stock continues to push higher, it may eventually reach the resistance level near $20 where the stock has previously struggled to move above.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Bounces Off Support: What's Next For The New Year

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) shares are trading slightly lower Monday as the crypto market is seeing a green day. Dogecoin looks to be bouncing off a key level of support and has been trending higher ever since. Dogecoin was down 0.57% at $0.1896 Monday afternoon at publication. Dogecoin Daily Chart Analysis.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Moderna Is Dipping: What's Next?

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading lower Wednesday and are falling toward a support level. The stock was trending on social media sites throughout the day after the stock saw some movement. Moderna was down 6.26% at $251.36 at market close Wednesday. Moderna Daily Chart Analysis. Shares dipped toward...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Rocket Companies May Have Just Bounced Off Support: What's Next?

Rocket Companies was down 6.26% at $14.46 Monday after market close. Shares are trading in what is known as a falling wedge pattern and dropped to the support level in the pattern Monday. Shares look to be bouncing off support and heading slightly higher since reaching the support level. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

(DIDI) - Analyzing DiDi Global Inc. American Depositary Shares (each four representing one Class A Ordinary Share)'s Short Interest

DiDi Global Inc. American Depositary Shares (each four representing one Class A Ordinary Share)'s (NYSE:DIDI) short percent of float has fallen 16.51% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 77.84 million shares sold short, which is 1.82% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

DiDi Global Inc - ADR (DIDI) Stock Falls -8.98% This Week: Is It a Good Pick?

DiDi Global Inc - ADR (DIDI) stock has fallen -62.02% since Wednesday, June 30, 2021 when DiDi Global Inc - ADR began trading, and the average rating from Wall Street analysts is a Hold. InvestorsObserver’s proprietary ranking system, gives DIDI stock a score of 34 out of a possible 100. That rank is mainly influenced by a long-term technical score of 0. DIDI's rank also includes a short-term technical score of 3. The fundamental score for DIDI is 99. In addition to the average rating from Wall Street analysts, DIDI stock has a mean target price of $25.00. This means analysts expect the stock to rise 365.55% over the next 12 months.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks Hitting New 52-Week Lows Today

On Monday morning, 60 companies achieved new lows for the year. Points of Interest From Today's 52-Week Lows And Highs:. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) is the smallest company on a market cap...
