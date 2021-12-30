Tornado Warnings and Watches expire across several parts of our viewing area

EUGENE, Ore. - Every area in Western Oregon is currently under some type of weather watch or warning. The wind is the first problem to deal with. There will be high winds across Western Oregon Sunday night into Monday morning. If you are along the coast expect sustained winds 40-50mph with gusts up to 65-75mph. Inland areas will see sustained winds from 20mph to 30mph with gusts as high as 45mph. Winds will begin to decrease through Monday morning. The recent heavy, wet snow most likely weakened tree branches and the wind will cause some tree branches to break and fall. this could also lead to downed power lines.

OREGON STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO