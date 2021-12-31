Sheriff: More Than 600 Homes Lost in Boulder County Grass Fires

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Boulder Emergency Operations Center activated Thursday to respond to multiple grass fires in Boulder County and is telling people to evacuate.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle says hundreds of structures have been lost in the Boulder County grass fires Thursday.

According to Boulder EOC, the first fire is north of the City of Boulder. The closest intersection is North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road. The name of this fire is the Middle Fork Fire.

The second fire is south of the City of Boulder. The closest intersection is South Cherryvale Road and Marshall Drive. The name of this fire is the Marshall Fire.

Boulder County Emergency Call Center is up and running at 303-413-7730 . EOC warns the public to avoid these areas.

Evacuation Sites

North Boulder Rec Center (3170 Broadway, Boulder )

) Calvary Bible Church Boulder Campus (3245 Kalmia Ave, Boulder )

) First Bank Center (11450 Broomfield Ln, Broomfield )

) Calvary Bible Church Erie Campus (615 Evans St, Erie )

) YMCA of Northern Colorado (2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette )

) Longmont Senior Center (910 Longs Peak Avenue, Longmont )

Road Closures

US 36 (Boulder Turnpike) eastbound: Road closed. Between Nolan Drive (near Lyons) and Longhorn Road (near Boulder) from Mile Point 21.5 to Mile Point 30. US 36 (Boulder Turnpike) westbound: Road closed. Between Longhorn Road (near Boulder) and Nolan Drive (near Lyons) from Mile Point 30 to Mile Point 21.5.

US 36 (Boulder Turnpike) eastbound: Road closed. Between Colorado Avenue (Boulder) and West Flatiron Crossing Drive (near Louisville) from Mile Point 37.5 to Mile Point 45. US 36 (Boulder Turnpike) westbound: Road closed. Between West Flatiron Crossing Drive (near Louisville) and Colorado Avenue (Boulder) from Mile Point 45 to Mile Point 37.5. Road closed expect delays due to safety concerns.

CO 170 eastbound: Road closed. Between Senda Rocosa (near Boulder) and Sycamore Street (Superior) from Mile Point 2.5 to Mile Point 6. Road closed expect delays due to safety concerns. CO 170 westbound: Road closed. Between Sycamore Street (Superior) and Senda Rocosa (near Boulder) from Mile Point 6 to Mile Point 2.5.

CO 93 southbound: Road closed. Between CO 170 (near Superior) and Hogback Road (near Golden) from Mile Point 12 to Mile Point 2. CO 93 northbound: Road closed. Between Indian Head Road (Arvada) and CO 170 (near Superior) from Mile Point 7.57 to Mile Point 12.

CO 93 northbound: Road closed. At Spyderco Way (Golden) at Mile Point 1.5. Road closed expect delays due to a crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.