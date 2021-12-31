ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff: More Than 600 Homes Lost in Boulder County Grass Fires

By Jack Lowenstein
CBS Denver
 3 days ago
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Boulder Emergency Operations Center activated Thursday to respond to multiple grass fires in Boulder County and is telling people to evacuate.

(credit: CBS)

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle says hundreds of structures have been lost in the Boulder County grass fires Thursday.

According to Boulder EOC, the first fire is north of the City of Boulder. The closest intersection is North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road. The name of this fire is the Middle Fork Fire.

The second fire is south of the City of Boulder. The closest intersection is South Cherryvale Road and Marshall Drive. The name of this fire is the Marshall Fire.

Boulder County Emergency Call Center is up and running at 303-413-7730 . EOC warns the public to avoid these areas.

RELATED: Polis Declares State Of Emergency Due To Boulder County Grass Fires

Evacuation Sites

  • North Boulder Rec Center (3170 Broadway, Boulder )
  • Calvary Bible Church Boulder Campus (3245 Kalmia Ave, Boulder )
  • First Bank Center (11450 Broomfield Ln, Broomfield )
  • Calvary Bible Church Erie Campus (615 Evans St, Erie )
  • YMCA of Northern Colorado (2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette )
  • Longmont Senior Center (910 Longs Peak Avenue, Longmont )

RELATED: Boulder Emergency Operations Center – Public Information Map

Road Closures

US 36 (Boulder Turnpike) eastbound: Road closed. Between Nolan Drive (near Lyons) and Longhorn Road (near Boulder) from Mile Point 21.5 to Mile Point 30. US 36 (Boulder Turnpike) westbound: Road closed. Between Longhorn Road (near Boulder) and Nolan Drive (near Lyons) from Mile Point 30 to Mile Point 21.5.

US 36 (Boulder Turnpike) eastbound: Road closed. Between Colorado Avenue (Boulder) and West Flatiron Crossing Drive (near Louisville) from Mile Point 37.5 to Mile Point 45. US 36 (Boulder Turnpike) westbound: Road closed. Between West Flatiron Crossing Drive (near Louisville) and Colorado Avenue (Boulder) from Mile Point 45 to Mile Point 37.5. Road closed expect delays due to safety concerns.

CO 170 eastbound: Road closed. Between Senda Rocosa (near Boulder) and Sycamore Street (Superior) from Mile Point 2.5 to Mile Point 6. Road closed expect delays due to safety concerns. CO 170 westbound: Road closed. Between Sycamore Street (Superior) and Senda Rocosa (near Boulder) from Mile Point 6 to Mile Point 2.5.

CO 93 southbound: Road closed. Between CO 170 (near Superior) and Hogback Road (near Golden) from Mile Point 12 to Mile Point 2. CO 93 northbound: Road closed. Between Indian Head Road (Arvada) and CO 170 (near Superior) from Mile Point 7.57 to Mile Point 12.

CO 93 northbound: Road closed. At Spyderco Way (Golden) at Mile Point 1.5. Road closed expect delays due to a crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Pet Owners Urged To Contact Boulder Office Of Emergency Management

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – As residents process the devastation of the Marshall Fire, many are continuing to look for their pets which were lost in the chaos. Several groups have shared efforts of their searches on social media, but the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office wants pet owners to start with the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management. LOUISVILLE, CO – DECEMBER 31: Jim Barlow and his dog Titan walk along Augusta Drive as they walk past homes that are burned to the ground in the Coal Creek Ranch subdivision in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire on December 31, 2021 in Louisville,...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Missing Person Found Alive Days After Firestorm

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the three missing people at the Marshall Fire in Boulder County has been found alive. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle made the announcement during a news conference about FEMA assistance on Sunday. Pelle said the missing person is a male, however further specifics about that person were not given. Officials say the gentleman was not aware he was reported missing. The man is from Superior. LOUISVILLE, CO – DECEMBER 31: Houses are burned to the ground in the Coal Creek Ranch subdivision in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire on December 31, 2021 in Louisville, Colorado.  (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) With the recent discovery, authorities are now searching for two people; one of whom is a 91-year-old woman from Superior. Edna ‘Nadine’ Turbull’s family spoke with CBS4’s Marissa Armas about their concerns and their efforts to find her. “Our thought right now is to just try to find any information that can give us a glimmer of hope,” said Joseph Henry Turnbull, Nadine’s grandson. “There’s a loving lady out there who wants to be back with her family and we all miss her so very much.”
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Search Warrant Executed At Site Of Shed Fire Seen In Video

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspected cause of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County has been under scrutiny. Originally, fire crews thought downed power lines sparked the fire at Highway 93 and Marshall Road. Those lines turned out to be telecommunication lines, which experts say don’t have the ability to start a fire. Police tape closes off access to a home destroyed by the Marshall Fire in the Rock Creek neighborhood in the town of Superior in Boulder County, Colorado on January 1, 2022. (Photo: JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images) Now, that theory is in question after they say they’ve received video...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder County Officials Running Out Of Room For Physical Donations For Marshall Fire Victims

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Communities and organizations from far and wide want to help victims of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County. One of those groups was the Grace Baptist Church in Parker. They spent Sunday gathering supplies and water for the victims who lost everything in the fire. They also collected cash donations. (credit: Grace Baptist Church) Despite the outpouring of support, the Boulder County Sheriff is respectfully asking people to stop bringing physical donations, like food, clothing and household items. “We have hit the wall where food will spoil and won’t be able to be eaten and storage areas are so full the next option will be out in the snow,” he said. CBS4 has compiled several ways to help the victims which include volunteer opportunities.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Family Anxious To Find Missing Edna ‘Nadine’ Turnbull Following Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been two days since the Marshall Fire ravaged multiple Boulder County neighborhoods. Now, reports are coming out that some residents are missing. Nadine Turnbull (credit: Savanah Garcia Martinez) Family members of Edna Nadine Turnbull, who goes by Nadine, say the 91 year old has been missing since Thursday when the fires broke out, destroying hundreds of homes in the area, including hers. Savanah Garcia Martinez, Nadine’s great granddaughter, told CBS4 she was last seen at her Superior home off of South 76th Street trying to exit through a side door. Nadine’s home is located behind the Target. “Everybody...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Some Superior Residents Take First Look At Homes, Evaluate Next Steps

SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Some Superior residents who were under evacuation and pre-evacuation orders due to the Marshall Fire were allowed to return home Saturday. Those included people living north of Rock Creek Parkway and south of Coalton Road.   (credit CBS) Many other areas remain closed, including downtown Superior and areas down South Pitkin Avenue, Indiana Street or Eldorado Drive, Original Town, Coal Creek Crossing or the Sagamore neighborhood.   LINK: See Boulder County’s Preliminary List Of Addresses Of Homes Destroyed While officials are asking people to stay away from evacuated areas, many still parked outside and hiked in hoping to get a better view of the status of their homes.   “It’s really surreal,” said Heidi...
SUPERIOR, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire Update: 991 Structures Destroyed, 3 People Missing After Fires In Boulder County

UPDATE: Missing Person Found Alive Days After Firestorm BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – On Saturday afternoon, officials announced that 991 structures were destroyed in the Marshall Fire, including 553 homes in Louisville, 332 homes in Superior and 106 homes in outlying areas, including Eldorado Canyon. Additionally, three people are considered missing. (credit CBS) The homes of the missing people were destroyed and are now covered with several inches of snow, officials stated. Cadaver dogs will be brought in, but officials said the areas are not safe to enter at this point. Officials said it would be “miraculous” if just three people were killed, and...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Frozen Pipes Are New Concern At Homes Spared By Marshall Fire In Boulder County

SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) — Hundreds of families in Boulder County have tragically lost their homes to the Marshall Fire. However, as a blanket of snow covered the region the day after the blaze, even those who were fortunate enough to have homes that were sparred were fearful of a new potential of destruction. Because gas lines were cut off as a result of the fire, many homes now do not have a source of heating right as temperatures as plummeting and are concerned about pipes freezing and bursting. (credit: CBS) Many didn’t have time to prepare for a gas outage right as...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
91-Year-Old Nadine Turnbull Among 3 People Missing After Marshall Fire In Superior And Louisville

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — On Saturday, The Boulder County sheriffs office confirmed that at least three people are missing from the Marshall Fire in Boulder County — two from Superior, one from the Marshall area. That was after initial reports of hundreds missing in the fast moving wildfire that became an urban fire running over hundreds of homes. Officials are not able to get into certain structures because of ash, debris and inches of snow. One of the missing individuals has been identified as 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull. Family members say Turnbull lives right behind the Target store and was last...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Fires Devastate Boulder County: How To Help

(credit: CBS) BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – There are a number of ways community members can begin to show their support and provide outreach safely to those affected by the destructive Marshall Fire. The fire torched more than 500 homes in the southeastern part of Boulder County on Thursday, including in Louisville and Superior. Community Foundation Boulder County set up a relief fund to support community members who were affected by the grass fires. Colorado Responds shared a link to Subscribe For Alerts/Information to learn other ways you can best help individuals impacted by the Boulder County fires. RELATED: Boulder County Fires: Resources Available...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Natural Gas Expected To Be Fully Restored By Tuesday Night

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Xcel Energy says it plans to have natural gas restored to all victims of the Marshall Fire by Tuesday night. As of Sunday morning, service was restored to 1,200 customers. “After the most devastating wildfires in Colorado’s history, our crews and partners are working around the clock to get the lights back on and the natural gas flowing, and significant progress is being made,” said Alice Jackson, President of Xcel Energy-Colorado. (credit: Denver Fire) Xcel has 400 crews working natural gas alone. Restoration work is also being done for electricity. “This is a home by home, business by business process...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Water Shut Off To Marshall Fire Burn Area In Superior

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Town of Superior has shut off water in the burn area to keep pipes from freezing and bursting. Emergency response teams and utility providers are working hard to protect affected homes from further damage. Shutting off the water will also restore pressure now that residents of areas north of Rock Creek Parkway are allowed to return home. RELATED: Frozen Pipes Are New Concern At Homes Spared By Marshall Fire In Boulder County
SUPERIOR, CO
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Daylight Provides Look At Devastation In Superior And Louisville

SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) — When the sun came up on Friday morning, we got a look at damage from the Marshall Fire that raged through Superior and Louisville on Thursday. Over 500 homes, stores and commercial properties were destroyed and officials said Friday they would not be surprised if 1,000 homes were lost. The fire continued to smolder in certain areas after noon on Friday. The remains of the Element Hotel in Superior (credit: CBS4) A look at what we’re seeing as the sun rises. This was a neighborhood in Louisville filled with homes that were completely destroyed in the fire. Devastating. ...
SUPERIOR, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder County Fires: Resources Available For Residents

DENVER (CBS4) – Numerous resources are available to those impacted by the devastating wildfires across Boulder County, including: Boulder County Community Wildfire Fund American Red Cross, Colorado Region Chapters: https://www.redcross.org/local/colorado.html Lost or found pets: https://www.facebook.com/groups/bouldercountyfirelostfoundpets Horse Relocation: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1850883771730463/?ref=share (credit: Denver Fire) Emergency Status Updates: Boulder Office of Emergency Management – https://www.boulderoem.com/emergency-status/ Boulder County Emergency Call Center – 303-413-7730 Broomfield County – https://broomfield.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2275 Colorado Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management https://dhsem.colorado.gov/emergencyalert Centura Health; Patient and Associate Line – 303-661-1848 Evacuation Centers: YMCA of Northern Colorado:  2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette, CO 80026. Rocky Mountain Christian Church: 9447 Niwot Rd, Niwot, CO 80503 N. Boulder Rec Center: 3170 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80304 Longmont Senior Center: 910 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont (not for overnight shelter) FOR ANIMALS- Jefferson County Fairgrounds: 15200 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd, Golden If you are COVID-positive and must evacuate, please evacuate to the COVID Recover Center at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3485 Stanford Ct, Boulder, CO
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Avista Adventist Hospital In Louisville Evacuated During Marshall Fire, Will Remain Closed Indefinitely

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Centura Avista Adventist hospital, which was in the middle of the Marshall Fire evacuated 51 patients on Thursday. The building was spared from the flames, but the hospital will be closed indefinitely due to extensive smoke damage. (credit: CBS) “The high winds were driving the fire straight toward our hospital on the north side, so to return hours later and find no significant damage is truly a miracle,” said Isaac Sendros CEO for the hospital. As those flames moved closer to the hospital, staff inside started evacuating critical patients first and protecting others until they could be moved...
LOUISVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

Gonzalo ‘Chalo’ Quesada Dies After Being Evacuated From Marshall Fire Twice

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Family members say smoke inhalation likely contributed to the death of Gonzalo “Chalo” Quesada, a 58-year-old man who was bed-ridden when the Marshall Fire ripped through his neighborhood Thursday. Gonzalo ‘Chalo’ Quesada (credit: GoFundMe) “It was maybe 10 or 15 minutes that we had total to get Chalo out of the house from the minute that we knew what was going on,” said Chrissy Miller, a long-time family friend. Miller was visiting the Quesada family on Thursday. She considers Chalo a brother and was in town because she knew he didn’t have long to live. “We were having a...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

No Schools Destroyed By Marshall Fire, But Boulder Valley School District Assessment Shows Some Are Impacted

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Assessors from the Boulder Valley School District were granted access to the evacuation zones of the destructive Marshall Fire on Friday, one day after it caused significant damage. Superintendent Rob Anderson said in an email to parents that no schools were destroyed by the flames but some were impacted by smoke. Some schools are also without power, and some have gas and water issues. Charred landscape and homes devastated by the Marshall Fire in a Louisville subdivision to the south of Harper Lake on Friday. (credit: MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The fire torched more than...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Stephen Roch, Louisville Resident, Arrested For Threatening Firefighters At Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A 24-year-old Louisville man was arrested by police officers Friday morning after he allegedly confronted firefighters with a firearm at the Marshall Fire scene. Steven Roch was taken into custody after driving away from the area, according to a press release from the Louisville Police Department. RELATED: Marshall Fire: Search Warrant Executed At Site Of Shed Fire Seen In Video A CBS4 crew found police vehicles surrounding Roch’s car in the 9100 block of Dillon Road. (credit: CBS) Roch was pulled over there after driving away from the confrontation that occurred near St. Andrews Lane and Dillon Road at...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Tests Positive For COVID-19

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced he tested positive for COVID-19. He shared the note on Jan. 1. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) “I am not quarantining with mild symptoms,” he stated on social media. Hancock also reminded people to get vaccinated and to get their booster.   I've tested positive for Covid and I am now quarantining with mild symptoms. Please, if you haven't been vaccinated, get vaccinated. If you are vaccinated, make sure you get the booster. It's making a big difference in my case. — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) January 1, 2022 “It’s making a big difference in my case,” he said.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Boulder OEM: Avoid Evacuation Areas Affected In Grass Fires

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CB4) — Boulder Office Of Emergency Management warned Friday it still unsafe for residents to enter the areas evacuated due to the Marshall Fire. (credit: CBS4) According to Boulder OEM, “Not only are there active hot spots, but there are also downed power lines and trees at risk of falling, a risk that will increase once the snow arrives. It’s essential for everyone’s safety and for the integrity of the fire investigation that everyone remain out of the restricted areas for now. First responders are working to secure the area to allow residents to check on their homes as...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
