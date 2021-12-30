ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Brief Guide to Bridal Dress Shopping: A Must-Have Resource for Any Bride Planning Her Big Day!

Cover picture for the articleForget the venue, the food, and even the groom! The ultimate highlight of every bride’s wedding is her dress. From the moment the lucky bride-to-be says YES and puts on that ring, she starts planning the wedding of her dreams down to the last details. But what takes center stage is...

Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I Thrift Almost All My Outfits—Here's What I Always Look for While Shopping

When a thrifting haul comes up on my TikTok For You Page, it's hard to resist the urge to watch. I love seeing the unique items people find in their local thrift or vintage shop and living vicariously through them. I thrifted heavily throughout college, but sometimes I still struggle with knowing what to look for in the massive stores and figuring out what could easily be styled. One of my favorite avid thrifters on TikTok, Bridget Brown, eases that struggle for me. I cannot ignore her videos, because she simply finds stuff that sometimes looks too good to be true. She knows how to find the goods, from '70s heeled boots to chunky knits and scarves. Since she seems to be an expert at thrifting and incorporating the pieces into her everyday wardrobe, I decided to ask her for all her shopping tips and what she looks for heading into the store.
APPAREL
sixtyandme.com

11 Great Cocktail Dresses for Women Over 50

Have a party, a wedding, a formal or semi-formal event to attend? A cocktail dress is probably what you need. Cocktail dresses are dresses that are dressy yet not too extravagant. They are also sometimes called tea dresses or party dresses. Typically, a cocktail dress will be knee-length or mid-calf.
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Best New Year's Eve Dresses for Every Budget -- Lulus, Forever 21, Asos, and More

New Year's Eve is this Friday! If you're anything like us you are more than ready to put on a cute dress, heels and sparkly jewelry! With Christmas behind us, New Years celebrations are right around the corner. If you're planning on safely attending a glitzy NYE event, you'll need some new holiday party dresses.
APPAREL
destinationido.com

6 Tips For Wedding Dress Shopping

So you’ve been pinning wedding dresses for years (maybe even before meeting your special someone), and now it’s finally time to put that Pinterest board to work. But, to be honest, dress shopping can quickly become overwhelming if you aren’t thoroughly prepped before beginning your hunt for the perfect gown.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Telegraph

How to dress to impress in any Christmas situation

This year, I’ll be spending Christmas Day in the bucolic English countryside, for the first time ever. I’m very excited, not least because the idea of crackling log fires, crisp winter walks and cosy knitwear is much needed after a December overcoming Covid in the Big Smoke. And...
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I'm a Modest Dresser, and These Are the Outfit Ideas I Always Rely On

I don't think I need to give an explanation on my relationship with modest dressing, as I've written about it a lot over here on Who What Wear. But as much as I love experimenting with new trends or learning new styling tricks to show you, there are a few classic outfit formulas that I always rely on. While it's fun to play dress-up in your own closet, sometimes it's 15 minutes till you have to leave and you just need to do what's easiest yet chicest for you. That's where my go-to looks come in.
APPAREL
northernvirginiamag.com

From Chanel to Gucci, These Thrift and Vintage Shops in NoVA Have Amazing Finds

Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect party dress, a gift for that impossible-to-shop-for person in your life, or fitness gear with which to kick off your New Year’s resolutions, you’ll find just what you need at these tested-and-approved NoVA stores. Here, we round up our favorite consignment and vintage shops in the region.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mic

The 10 best non-iron dress shirts

Whether you’ve got an important interview or a wedding to attend, the best non-iron dress shirts can help you arrive looking polished and prepared. Like standard dress shirts, non-iron options come in a range of cuts, colors, and patterns, so you can find one that’s comfortable and fits your style preferences. Here are a few things to consider while you shop for a non-iron dress shirt.
APPAREL
HuffingtonPost

Shop The Trend: Cow-Print Clothes With A Rodeo Flair

When it comes to animal prints, leopard and zebra tend to get the most attention. But lately another pattern from the animal world is appearing in the fashion world: cow print. Whether it’s on pants, tops or accessories, this bold print brings a a little rodeo flair to an outfit....
APPAREL
westchestermagazine.com

The Wedding Planning Checklist Every Bride (and Groom) Needs

Westchester Magazine‘s handy timeline of everything you need to do and when to do it so your wedding can go off without a hitch. ♦ Look for and book ceremony and reception sites. ♦ Pick a wedding date and time, then check with all the major vendors (reception venue,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
goodmorningamerica.com

Best 2022 fashion trends to watch: Pearls, fringe and lots of fun

As we enter 2022, many popular fashion styles are coming along for the ride. From pearl-embellished tops that can add the perfect pop to any ensemble, to modernized check print patterns, there are several standout trends to keep on your radar. Style expert Melissa Garcia walked "GMA" through her fashion...
APPAREL
Us Weekly

This Cozy Poncho Has a Design to Suit Any Shopper’s Personal Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s cold out there. While temperatures appear to be all over the map these days, there’s one way to combat the forecast uncertainty: layering. Sure, you can pile on pieces underneath your jackets — or you can experiment with outerwear layering. Now, we’re not talking about a Joey from Friends situation here. We’re envisioning a fashion-forward ensemble involving a poncho or any type of large wrap that’s draped over a lighter jacket to provide extra warmth.
APPAREL
marthastewart.com

This Bride's Watercolor Wedding Dress Set the Tone for This Colorful Savannah Celebration

Adrienna McDermott had already started the process of deleting all her dating apps in November of 2016 when Frank Mozingo—whom she had matched with on both Tinder and Bumble—contacted her. "I was taking time off from the dating scene, but I gave Frank my number anyway," she says. After a weekend of texting, the two met for dinner and dessert at Savannah's Alligator Soul and Leopold's Ice Cream.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

A shopping guide to … the best bags for men

It’s time to think of a bag as more than just a receptacle for your stuff – it should be seen as part of your outfit, like everything else you wear. A backpack worn on both shoulders is a kinder choice for your back. It also works on a bike and is roomy enough for a day at the office followed by a trip to the supermarket. Go for a bright print for extra cheer, or a dark colour to ensure your bag goes with anything.
APPAREL
fashionisers.com

Try These Cozy And Casual Winter Outfits To Slay The Current Trends

The holiday season is up, and that means it’s time to say goodbye to your Christmas vibes. If you have not prepared for the coldest time of the year, then we’re here to help! This blog will surely help you find inspiration for cozy and casual winter outfits that will slay the current trends. Many places have already had their first significant snowfall experience. Be prepared for the snowfall with chic yet cozy pieces.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

10 Outdated Trends We're Leaving Behind and 10 We're Wearing in 2022

The new year has officially kicked off, so we're already mapping out what we'll be wearing in 2022. If our Slack channels are any indication, our team has plenty of opinions on which trends are worth wearing now and which outdated trends they'll be skipping. To find out exactly which fashion trends will make the cut in 2022, we shared which ones we'll be wearing first and the pieces we're ordering from Who What Wear Collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

