ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

By Alex Kozora
Steelers Depot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to your weekly mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer anything and everything on your mind. Hey, Alex! Great work this season as always. What’s your 30,000-foot view of Dan Moore right now, i.e., how he’s played this season and whether he’s the long-term answer...

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Jakobi Meyers Makes Fascinating Admission On Why He Chose New England And Other Leftover Patriots Thoughts

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Anybody who’s anybody had the same exact take in the middle of August. When trying to lay out expectations for the forthcoming Patriots season after a busy year of free agency and the drafting of a potential franchise quarterback, the answer was almost unanimous: 10 or 11 wins, and a spot back in the postseason. Well, here we are. Seventeen weeks deep, the Patriots have 10 wins and a spot in the postseason. In that regard, it’s a job well done. Nice work by the Patriots to go from 7-9 to either 11-6 or 10-7. (The...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Oregon State
Steelers Depot

Steelers Activate Two From COVID List, Sign LB Tegray Scales To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers are ringing in the new year with a couple of practice squad moves, activating NT Isaiah Buggs and S Karl Joseph from the Reserve/COVID list, the team announced moments ago. Buggs will return to the team’s 53-man roster while Joseph will remain on the practice squad.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Saturday Injury Report Week 17: Harvin, Green Questionable; Johnson Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what might be their final official injury report of Week 17 ahead of their Monday night home game against the Cleveland Browns, and the Saturday offering shows that one player has been ruled out for that contest with two others termed questionable for it.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Myles Garrett Planning To Send Ben Roethlisberger Off ‘With A Bang’

When Myles Garrett first came into the league in 2017 as the number one draft pick, brought in by the Cleveland Browns, one of the first things he let known was that he planned to make every game against the Pittsburgh Steelers hell for Ben Roethlisberger. He has made good...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Steelers Depot

AFC North Data Points: Division Outlook Through Week 16

With Week 16 in the books, and two games left in the season against AFC North opponents, I wanted to provide a look at divisional data and takeaways. First, a reminder of current standings:. The Steelers currently sit at third in the division, and while the probability for the playoffs...
NFL
Steelers Depot

The Spin: What A Difference A Year Makes

It’s been a long time since the Pittsburgh Steelers were all about Super Bowls. It’s been 2009 since we’ve won one and 2011 since we’ve at least earned a participation trophy. Which is why folks have been a bit grumpy in and around the Burgh. After...
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 Steelers Week 17 Rooting Guide

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play game their Week 17 game on Monday night at home against the Cleveland Browns and that’s a contest they must need to win to help their chances of making the playoffs this season. The Steelers enter Sunday of Week 17 with a 7-7-1 record and they are outside of the playoff picture window in the AFC to boot. There are obviously quite a few other key Week 17 games to pay close attention to throughout Sunday night if you’re into doing some scoreboard watching. So with that, here’s a look at a few other games that Steelers fans might want to pay close attention to on Sunday.
NFL
Steelers Depot

‘We Want To Play Our Best For Him:’ Claypool On Roethlisberger’s Likely Final Home Game

Normally, there wouldn’t be anything in the world more motivating than a do-or-die game like the Pittsburgh Steelers face Monday night against the Cleveland Browns. But with Ben Roethlisberger’s announcement that “all signs are pointing to” Week 17’s contest being his last game at Heinz Field, there’s an extra incentive for the Steelers to play their best ball. Wide receiver Chase Claypool said as much in a Saturday interview with reporters, acknowledging players have talked in the locker room about Roethlisberger’s statement.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Patriots#American Football
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – ILB Ulysees Gilbert III – Stock Up

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Has Message For Steelers Fans

It took less than a day for former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown to touch on his old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Brown was answering a fan’s question via cameo if Monday night will be Roethlisberger’s last game at Heinz Field and he’s not sure that will be the case.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs. Browns 2021 Week 17: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

Cleveland Browns (7-8) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) TV Coverage: ESPN (national) Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analysis), Louis Riddick (analysis), Lisa Salters (sideline) Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970) Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline) Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Pick’em.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Scouting Report: Healthier, Browns’ Offense Looking To Get Out Of Rut

As we’ve been doing for several years now, we’ll break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent each week, telling you what to expect from a scheme and individual standpoint. Like last year, Josh Carney and I will cover the opposing team’s offense. I will focus on scheme, Josh on the players.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs Browns Prediction

As we’ve done in the past, the keys to the Pittsburgh Steelers winning (or losing) today’s game. Three things that need to happen for them to end up on the right side of the score and vice versa in tonight’s game against the Cleveland Browns. My prediction...
NFL
Steelers Depot

TJ Watt Comfortable With Depth At Inside Linebacker

In a must-win game, it’s unclear who will be starting at inside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night. Starters Joe Schobert and Devin Bush are currently on the Reserve/COVID list. While Bush was placed there last week, it seems like the earliest he could test out of protocol is Sunday morning, 36 hours before kickoff, meaning he’ll have gone two weeks without practice. There’s no guarantee he even clears COVID protocol at this point. Schobert was placed on the COVID list Friday and while in theory, he could test out tomorrow or Monday, the chances of that happening are low.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Make Several Transactions Ahead Of Monday Night Game Against Browns

As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers made several transactions on Monday ahead of their Week 17 home night game against the Cleveland Browns. On Monday, the Steelers announced that they have elevated running back Trey Edmunds and guard Rashaad Coward to the Active/Inactive roster from practice squad. These two are likely COVID-19 replacement moves. Coward and Edmunds are both expected to be active Monday night against the Browns.
NFL
The Spun

Look: James Harrison Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger

Tonight is expected to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It should be an emotional scene, as a result. Though these last few years haven’t been pretty, Roethlisberger is a Steelers legend. And tonight, he’ll play in what’s expected to be the last home game of his Steelers career.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy