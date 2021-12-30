ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Intel Demos Lightning Fast 13.8 GBps PCIe 5.0 SSD with Alder Lake

By Anton Shilov
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Intel has demonstrated how its Core i9-12900K Alder Lake processor can work with Samsung's recently announced PM1743 PCIe 5.0 x4 SSD. The result is as astonishing as it is predictable: the platform demonstrated approximately 13.8 GBps throughput in the IOMeter benchmark. Intel planned to show the demo at CES,...

www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Samsung completes development of PCIe 5.0 enterprise SSD

Samsung said on Thursday that it has completed the development of its enterprise solid-state drive (SSD), the PM1743, its first to support the latest PCIe 5.0 interface. The SSD will come in 2.5 inch and E3.S form factors with capacities ranging from 1.92TB to 15.36TB, and mass production set to begin during the first quarter of 2022, the South Korean tech giant said.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Intel's New 12th Gen Alder Lake Stock Cooler Looks Pretty Cool In This Hands-On Leak

When pictures surfaced last week showing one of Intel's stock coolers for its upcoming 65W Alder Lake desktop processors, the reaction to the overall design wasn't exactly enthusiastic. To be fair, we need to wait and see how it actually performs before passing judgement. In the meantime, some pictures of another Alder Lake heatsink have surfaced, and it should garner a more positive reaction.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbps#Ssd#Intel Demos Lightning#K Alder Lake#Iometer#Intel Core#Pm1743 Series
Tom's Hardware

Cheaper Intel Alder Lake Platforms Will Arrive in January, But There's a Catch

Intel usually launches two chipset series with its new platforms: a Z-series for enthusiasts and overclockers as well as an H-series for everyone else. This has not been the case with the Alder Lake desktop platform so far, as only the Intel Z690 chipset has been released. As it turns out based, according to unconfirmed reports form IT Home, Intel has cancelled release of its H670 chipset (at least for now), but has decided to proceed with lower-positioned chipsets in early 2022 in its place.
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

Retailer Confirms Upcoming Intel Alder Lake-S Prices!

Intel isn’t expected to officially confirm the launch of their new entry/mid-tier Alder Lake-S processors until January 4th (as part of their CES 2022 showcase). Despite that fact, however, information and leaks surrounding them have recently started to appear thick and fast. For example, only yesterday we saw that the i5-12400F was (apparently) available to buy in Peru! – Following a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that despite them not even yet having been officially confirmed, US-based retailer BestBuy may have just revealed the prices we can expect for the entire new range of Alder Lake-S CPUs.
ELECTRONICS
phoronix.com

Intel i9-12900K Alder Lake Linux Performance In Different P/E Core Configurations

One of the much requested Linux benchmarks since the debut of Intel Alder Lake last month has been for seeing the Core i9 12900K in different core configurations with its mix of P and E cores. Now that the Linux kernel activity has begun settling down around Alder Lake, here are those benchmarks for reference purposes with toggling Hyper Threading and different P and E core counts enabled.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Twitter
Digital Trends

Intel Alder Lake Core i5-12400F CPU already being sold before announcement

Although the CPU has yet to be officially announced by Intel, the chip giant’s Alder Lake Core i5-12400F processor is already on sale at a Peruvian retailer. XanxoGaming confirmed it purchased a retail version of the Core i5-12400F, which is a processor that was initially mentioned in rumors last month. According to the website, it paid 899 Sols (around $222) for the CPU.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Adata to show PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSDs at CES

Adata has given a tease of some of the products it will showcase at its booth at CES early next month. It looks like there’s a lot on show, but what caught our eye was the tease of a pair of prototype PCIe 5.0 SSDs. And don’t they have some amazing specifications!
ELECTRONICS
featureweekly.com

Samsung and Adata is teasing PCIe 5.0 SSDs ahead of CES event

Both Samsung and Adata are teasing PCIe 5.0 SSDs ahead of the huge CES show in January. This new generation of solid state storage is essentially twice as fast as the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives, with read/write rates of 14/12 GBps. Adata showed off two prototypes of its first PCIe...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Adata Announces XPG Gaming Mouse With In-Built 1TB SSD

In an Adata blog post released today, the company announced it will be making an appearance at CES 2022 and teased a number of new products, including a new gaming mouse concept known as the XPG Vault. The XPG Vault is a gaming mouse equipped with 1TB of solid-state storage for your games library.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Samsung's cutting-edge PCIe 5.0 SSDs are here and they're ridiculously fast

Samsung has announced its latest super-fast SSDs built with the PCIe 5.0 standard, clocking in at nearly two times the speeds enabled by its previous (and still fairly cutting edge) PCIe 4.0 SSDs. While the jump is exciting, there’s just one catch: they’re really only designed for enterprise servers, meaning...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Adata Teases First PCIe 5.0 SSDs, up to 14 GBps of Throughput

Adata has released a detailed teaser outlining what to expect from its CES 2022 presentation. The most noteworthy new products come in the form of two PCIe 5.0 SSD designs — the Adata Project Nighthawk PCIe 5.0 and Adata Project Blackbird PCIe 5.0. Adata claims these drives will deliver up to a blistering 14 GBps of sequential throughput, twice the speed of existing PCIe 4.0 SSDs. However, the company hasn't shared any information about random IOPS performance yet.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

As Companies Back Out, CES Head Say Chip Shortage (Updated)

Update: Dec. 23, 7:01 p.m. ET: Gary Shapiro, head of the Consumer Technology Association, says his claims regarding the chip shortage being the leading cause for vendor cancelations occurred on Dec. 8. The interview published by several local Las Vegas news sources, was dated as occurring this week. "No one thought Omicron would come so fast,” Shapiro told a Tom’s Hardware editor over Twitter. The original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TechRadar

Samsung teases blistering fast PCIe 5.0 SSDs

Ahead of CES 2022, Samsung has teased some ridiculously fast PCIe 5.0 SSDs, snappily named PM1743 SSD, that can apparently hit 13,000 MB/s read speeds without breaking a sweat. The advances come from Samsung combining the lightning fast PCIe 5.0 protocol with its own sixth-generation V-NAND. The only downside that...
COMPUTERS
anandtech.com

Intel Alder Lake DDR5 Memory Scaling Analysis With G.Skill Trident Z5

One of the most agonizing elements of Intel's launch of its latest 12th generation Alder Lake desktop processors is its support of both DDR5 and DDR4 memory. Motherboards are either one or the other, while we wait for DDR5 to take hold in the market. While DDR4 memory isn't new to us, DDR5 memory is, and as a result, we've been reporting on the release of DDR5 since last year. Now that DDR5 is here, albeit difficult to obtain, we know from our Core i9-12900K review that DDR5 performs better at baseline settings when compared to DDR4. To investigate the scalability of DDR5 on Alder Lake, we have used a premium kit of DDR5 memory from G.Skill, the Trident Z5 DDR5-6000. We test the G.Skill Trident Z5 kit from DDR5-4800 to DDR5-6400 at CL36 and DDR5-4800 with as tight timings as we could to see if latency also plays a role in enhancing the performance.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Alder Lake iGPU Hits 2.4 GHz For 61% Performance Uplift

YouTube personality SkatterBencher demonstrated in a recent video how overclocking Alder Lake's iGPU could lead to significant performance gains. The iGPU hit 2,378 MHz, delivering over 60% higher performance in different workloads. Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake K-series processors come with the UHD Graphics 770 engine, based on the Xe-LP...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

992
Followers
6K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy