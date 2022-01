A new moon is always a powerful moment in astrology. It’s when you may find yourself letting go of things you’re no longer responsible for and releasing yourself from so much negativity. It’s also when you might notice that another adventure is just beginning. After all, a new moon is the starting point of the 28-day lunar cycle. As the moon rests behind the shadow of night, it gives you an opportunity to simply contemplate where you stand and begin planting the seeds for something new. Sometimes, a new moon can represent a major turning point in your life. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the January 2022 new moon in Capricorn the most — Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn — then you’ll want to take full advantage of this opportunity.

