Injuries from fatigue and overexertion can stop winter fun in its tracks. We hear so many injury stories that start with, “It was the last run of the day” on the slopes, or “I was going for one more set” at the gym, or “I only had to push it for the last mile to get to the top.” These are all examples of the desire to push ourselves to our limits—and sometimes a little beyond. In the winter, whether it’s a snowshoe hike or shoveling the driveway, the drive to push ourselves a little past our limits can have high consequences. Often, injuries occur at the end of an activity, when fatigue is the highest.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO