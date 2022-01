We start today’s deals with the 10.9-inch iPad Air that is currently available for just $516.30 at Amazon.com. This model usually goes for $599, meaning that you would be getting around $82 savings on its Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB storage. However, you may want to hurry to purchase yours, as earlier today I saw the Pink variant go for $474, but that price didn’t last long, so you may want to hurry if you want to score this amazing tablet in Sky Blue for this price. You can also browse between color options to see more price changes worth going for.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO