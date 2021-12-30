Face of 3000-year-old pharaoh ‘digitally unwrapped’ with state-of-the-art technology

The mummified remains of Egyptian pharaoh Amenhotep I was discovered in 1881, but it had never been unwrapped for study, until now — and that was accomplished without having to remove a single layer of the embalming linen, Egyptian scientists say. According to a report by NBC News, Egyptian...
A rare "mermaid birth" has taken place for baby Rio Petrie Martins on Thursday, December 16, surprising the midwives who attended to his mother, Jennifer Petrie, who never felt her water break while she was in labor. Petrie, from Southport in the U.K., was shocked to see Rio coming out...
A Michigan woman who had expressly declared herself opposed to the requirement of the mask and the vaccine against Covid-19, died of the virus at the age of 29, leaving three children. DailyMail.com reports it. Bridget Jackson, from Port Huron, had often expressed his no mask and no vax position...
These cats got to experience snow for the first time—and no one was sure of what they would do. It turns out the pair ventured into the white fluff, but with shy caution and some shock. Named Shorty and Kodi, they displayed plenty of paw shaking and wide-eyed awe.
Egyptian scientists have digitally unwrapped the mummified remains of the pharaoh Amenhotep I, revealing tantalizing details about the life and death of the Egyptian king for the first time since the mummy was discovered in 1881. Decorated with flower garlands and a beguiling wooden face mask, the mummy was so...
(StudyFinds.org) – Although studies show COVID-19 is capable of infecting a patient’s kidneys, the virus’s exact impact on the organs has been unclear – until now. A team of German and Dutch scientists report COVID-19 causes direct cellular damage within the kidneys, contributing to tissue scarring. Conducted at the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and […]
DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "On the occasion of Aoife's death, we would like to take the opportunity to express our sadness at the loss of our darling daughter and to publicly reiterate our heartfelt thanks to all who supported Aoife and her family in the aftermath of the tragic events that happened at Library Gardens on the night of June 16th 2015.
Egypt-based researchers and experts have technologically peeled Pharaoh Amenhotep’s preserved bones, illuminating tantalizing information regarding the Ancient emperor’s good as well as evil for maybe the 1st time because the body was unearthed in early 1881. The burial, which was ornamented along with floral decorations as well as...
The mummy of ancient Egyptian pharaoh Amenhotep I was so exquisitely wrapped – decorated with flower garlands and buried with a lifelike face mask – scientists have been hesitant to open up the remains. That is, until now. Some 3,000 years after Amenhotep's burial, a team of researchers...
Egyptian scientists have digitally unwrapped the mummified remains of the pharaoh Amenhotep I, revealing tantalizing details about the life and death of the Egyptian king for the first time since the mummy was discovered in 1881. Decorated with flower garlands and a beguiling wooden face mask, the mummy was so...
Comments / 0