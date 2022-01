OpenSea has banned two NFT collections that take images of Bored Ape Yacht Club designs, flips them and mints them as NFTs. The two collections are similar not only in name but also in that they use the same Bored Ape source images in their pursuit of challenging copyright laws. One of the groups, called Phunky Ape Yacht Club (PAYC), launched earlier this month and said Bored Ape Yacht Club had become “a flex for rich douchebags mostly.” PHAYC, a play on the word “fake,” launched later in December with the tagline “PHAYC it til you make it.”

