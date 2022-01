On Dec. 8th, members of the Coal Conversion Counties association sent a letter to Gov. Burgum urging him to block funding to retrofit the Dakota Gasification plant to produce hydrogen. The leaders argued that converting the gasification to hydrogen could disrupt coal mining jobs at the nearby Freedom Mine. They especially emphasized the unproven aspects of the technology and the over reliance on federal dollars to fund hydrogen projects: “If you fail in that, do you walk away from it?" Phillips (chairman of the CCC) said of the reliance on federal funds. "And then we have nothing out here."

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO