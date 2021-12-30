Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Explain Andrew Garfield's "Middle Brother Syndrome"

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters earlier this month, and it saw many exciting returns from actors who have appeared in Spider-Man movies over the last 20 years. Before the movie was released, it was confirmed that Alfred Molina would return to his role as Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2 and that Jamie Foxx would once again play Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 with Willem Dafoe set to come back as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. However, the biggest surprise was the appearances by former Spider-Man actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. All of these characters made their triumphant return thanks to a Doctor Strange spell gone wrong, but there is still one classic Spider-Man character who has never been seen in the MCU. Peter Parker's Uncle Ben is an important part of Spidey history and was played by Cliff Robertson and Martin Sheen in past iterations. Uncle Ben may not have been in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but Daredevil writer and artist Chip Zdarsky has a hilarious vision for how his return could have gone down.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO