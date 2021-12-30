ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghislaine Maxwell’s little black book under FBI review, says report

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell ’s “little black book” of contacts is under FBI review according to a report.

Maxwell was connected to some of the most high-profile people in the world and now prosecutors in the US have vowed to pursue all of those involved in the sexual-abuse ring centred on the disgraced socialite and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein .

There are no allegations of wrongdoing against any of those listed in Maxwell’s contacts, but they are regarded as potential witnesses to the crimes she was convicted of on Wednesday, according to a report in The Mirror.

A source told The Mirror : “Whereas Epstein brought the cash, Maxwell brought the contacts.”

“She opened up a world to her then-lover he could only have dreamt of,” they continued. “Epstein was socially awkward. Some say inept. He didn’t mix well. But with Maxwell by his side, she gave him cover and credibility with the rich and famous.”

“He was accepted into their world not because of money but because of her,” the source added. “She provided most of the numbers in their book.”

The source further told the publication that FBI director Christopher Wray has vowed that “those who committed a crime with [Epstein and Maxwell] will not escape justice under his watch”.

During Maxwell’s four-week trial, the 97-page contact book was not made public under an agreement reached between the defence and prosecution.

However, the contents was previously released during a civil case involving Virginia Giuffre, who has accused Maxwell and Epstein of abuse, as well as Prince Andrew the Duke of York. The duke “unequivocally” denies any wrongdoing.

The contact book reads like a “Who’s Who” of global leaders and the rich and famous.

Prince Andrew was among those in the book who were mentioned during Maxwell’s trial, mostly in connection with Epstein’s private jet, nicknamed the “Lolita Express” — other names that came up during testimony as passengers included former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

On Wednesday US Attorney Damian Williams said that anyone guilty of an offence would be brought to justice.

“This office will always stand with victims, will always follow the facts wherever they lead, and will always fight to ensure that no one, no matter how powerful and well connected, is above the law,” he said in a statement that didn’t hint at further prosecutions.

There is much speculation as to whether Maxwell will attempt to strike a deal with authorities by cooperating with further investigations and potentially name names of others involved in the abuse of girls.

There is no suggestion that anyone named in the contact book has committed any crime or is accused of any wrongdoing. Some are believed to have not even met Maxwell or Epstein.

Nevertheless, it is evidence of how the pair’s network reached into almost every part of public life during their time together in the 1990s and 2000s.

The Mirror notes that the “little black book” contains contact details of 301 prominent British people, ranging from former Prime Minister Tony Blair and former cabinet minister Lord Peter Mandelson to Richard Branson, Mick Jagger, Naomi Campbell, and the late Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer. There are 16 numbers listed for Prince Andrew, and 18 for Sarah Ferguson.

Beyond Britain, those listed include Rupert Murdoch, David Blaine, Alec Baldwin, Courtney Love, Woody Allen, and Bill Cosby.

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty by a New York court of five of the six charges levelled against her — sex trafficking, three conspiracy charges, and of transporting a minor to engage in sexual activity. She faces a total possible sentence of up to 65 years.

