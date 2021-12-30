ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla recalls 475k cars over two separate defects

By CNN Newsource
abcnews4.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla has recalled 475,000 vehicles due to camera and front trunk issues. The automakers says the technical defects may increase the risk of accidents. Two separate recalls are in place. One impacts Model Three cars...

