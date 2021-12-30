ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Art of Aging: Delaware exhibit showcases African American art, culture

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=235R5J_0dZJki6000

As 2021 comes to an end, many may be reflecting on the past year.

Dr. James Newton and Arnold Hurtt entered a time capsule of sorts on a recent visit to the Delaware Art Museum.

The exhibit is called Afro-American Images 1971: The Vision of Percy Ricks.

Newton, an artist, and Hurtt, a musician, both became part of the group Ricks formed in 1971 called Aesthetic Dynamics.

They say with Ricks' network of artists, the original exhibition was born. It showcased artists from the mid-Atlantic states

"Mainstream America had not appreciated the aesthetic works of African American art and culture," Newton said. "The result was a new way of philosophical thinking in the art world."

Margaret Winslow, the curator of contemporary art at the Delaware Art Museum, said that because the exhibition is under-documented, they wanted to restage it for its 50th anniversary.

"In this restaging, there are 98 works of art on view, sculptures, paintings, collage," she said.

Newton says many of the artists featured in that 1971 show are well-known African American artists today.

If you'd like to check out Newton's work, the Delaware Art Museum's restaging of the exhibit runs through Sunday, January 23.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Delaware State
Delaware Entertainment
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Government
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Newton
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
70K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy