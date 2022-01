Even though Winter is only a couple of weeks old, the forecast has been pretty mild for the Capital Region, so far. Typically we look to the experts for the heads up on what to expect but weather forecasters have been frustrating us since I can remember. It often seems like they are wrong, even when they are right. Who can we turn to for reliable predictions? What about the animals around us?

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO