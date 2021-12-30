KDHE issues new guidelines for the general public, healthcare workers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has updated its isolation and quarantine guidance after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated protocols for health care workers and the general population.

The CDC is in the process of updating guidance for other settings such as correctional facilities, long-term care facilities, preschool, K-12 schools and institutions of higher education.

On Tuesday Kansas reported 6,939 new cases, 119 new hospitalizations and 14 new deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,964.

The U.S. on Tuesday set a single-day record of new COVID-19 infection s, with 441,278 new cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

KDHE suggested the general public should get a test and stay home if they develop symptoms:

People with lab confirmed COVID-19 infections, regardless of vaccination status should stay home for five days. If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days and you are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever reducing medications, you can leave your house. Individuals should continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.

Boosted or fully vaccinated individuals with Pfizer/Moderna within last 6 months or Johnson & Johnson within last two months who are close contacts of a person with confirmed COVID-19 infection do NOT have to stay home and should wear a mask around others for 10 days. If possible, individuals should get tested on day five.

People who are unvaccinated OR have completed the primary series of Pfizer/Moderna vaccine over six months ago and are not boosted OR completed the primary series of Johnson & Johnson over two months ago and are not boosted who are close contacts of a person with confirmed COVID-19 infection should stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days. If unable to quarantine, individuals must wear a mask for 10 days. If possible, individuals should get tested on day five.

Health Care Workers in a Hospital Setting :

Health care workers with lab confirmed COVID-19 infections should isolate for 10 days OR seven days with negative test, if asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic (with improving symptoms).

Health care workers with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic can return to work only with COVID-19 positive patients during the remainder of the 10-day infectious period.

Boosted and asymptomatic health care workers who are close contacts of a person with confirmed COVID-19 infection have no work restrictions with negative test on days two and five through seven.

Not boosted and unvaccinated asymptomatic health care workers who are close contacts of a person with confirmed COVID-19 infection must quarantine for 10 days OR seven days with a negative test.

