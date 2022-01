People with strong opinions about gender and pregnancy should mind the difference between biological sex and identified gender. In his Dec. 27 letter to the editor (”An argument against ‘pregnant people’ “), Gabriel Farkas states erroneously, “it doesn’t matter how some people ‘identify themselves.’ If they are pregnant, they are women, that is just a biological fact.” It is true that pregnancy requires female anatomy, and people who undergo pregnancy are usually born female. But it is not true that all pregnant people are women.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO