NFL

Raider X-Factors Against Colts

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
RaiderMaven
 4 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders have done their part the last two weeks to give themselves a legitimate shot at the last playoff spot in the AFC.

They're going to have to overcome a stiff challenge in the Indianapolis Colts to keep that momentum going, and they're going to need to hit on some X-factors to do so.

The availability of the Raiders linebacking corps

It's been arguably the top topic in sports the last several weeks as COVID-19 has continued to wreak havoc on games.

That's true for both the Raiders and Colts this week, but especially for Vegas as they put six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Four of them are starters on the Raiders defense, linebackers K.J. Wright, Cory Littleton, and Denzel Perryman, and cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.

In the case of the linebackers, if any of them were to miss, the Raiders' ability to defend against running back Jonathan Taylor would be severely diminished.

Even if the Colts were to miss quarterback Carson Wentz due to COVID-19 as well, it may not matter if the Raiders if they have no one who can stop the run.

The Raiders pass rush

One reason the Raiders lost to the Colts last season, 44-27, was because they weren't able to get consistent pressure from their defensive line.

With the potential for Wentz to miss the game and the Colts offensive line has gone through COVID-19 and injury issues, it could give the Raiders d-line a chance to exploit those holes and make a major difference in the game.

RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

