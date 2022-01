Simon Curtis took a container of romaine lettuce out of the refrigerator one day only to discover a live frog camping out in it. So, he adopted the frog. First, Simon contacted a wildlife biologist who identified it as a green tree frog. Then, he made the frog a nice new home and got it some wax worms to eat. He considered releasing it outdoors but, after consulting with a conservation biologist, Simon has decided to keep the frog, whose name is now Tony. Naturally, Tony's adventures continuing adventures are available on Twitter.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO