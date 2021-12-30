NY’s COVID hospitalization count climbs 63% in week, daily cases spike above 74K

A long line of people wait for COVID-19 tests at a City MD on Austin Street in Queens, New York on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Theodore Parisienne/for New York Daily News

New York reported another round of sobering statistics stemming from the omicron coronavirus wave on Thursday, as the statewide hospitalization count spiked by 63% in a single week, and the daily case tally hit a record 74,207.

More than one out of five COVID test results in the Empire State — 22% — came back positive in the latest daily batch of data. The daily positivity rate was below 5% at the start of December, when the hard-hitting delta variant remained dominant.

Now, the omnipresent omicron strain is offering an ominous ending to the year, leaving businesses short on healthy workers, freezing subway lines and testing sites, and pouring patients into medical centers.

Gov. Hochul has warned that the crisis will only worsen in January given recent holiday travel. She has urged New Yorkers to ring in the new year outside if they choose to celebrate.

“As the New Year approaches, it’s more important than ever that we take the necessary precautions to keep each other safe in the face of the COVID winter surge,” Hochul said in a statement on Thursday. “It’s up to all of us to make 2022 a safer, healthier year than 2021 was — get vaccinated, get boosted, mask up, and avoid large indoor public gatherings when possible.”

Some 7,400 infected New Yorkers were hospitalized across the state, according to official figures.

New York City logged 43,985 new cases on Thursday, Hochul’s office said, indicating that the city is facing a particularly brutal wave. The Bronx had the highest moving test positivity rate of any of the five boroughs.

The city and state are now grappling with an almost vertical spike in cases, logging daily records in various categories of record-keeping.

Before Wednesday, New York State had never logged more than 50,000 cases in a single day — as of 10 days ago, it had never logged 25,000.

The case tallies are viewed as yawn undercounts. Many New Yorkers have opted to dodge hours-long lines at beleaguered testing sites, and have not reported their positive readouts to health authorities.

Mayor de Blasio and his incoming successor, Mayor-elect Eric Adams, have laid out a testing-focused plan to reopen schools on Monday despite the wave whipping the city and growing rates of child hospital admissions.

Though omicron spreads with stunning ferocity, it appears to cause milder symptoms than previous variants. New Yorkers who are vaccinated enjoy significant protection against severe illness, according to experts.