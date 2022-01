A spokesperson for a Christian aid charity at the centre of a kindapping has revealed how 12 missionaries escaped with help from the night sky and “signs from God”. The dozen missionaries, including several minors, made the daring escape escape last week after two months of alleged captivity in Haiti. The aid charity, Christian Aid Ministries, told CBS News on Monday that it had sent 17 missionaries to Haiti in October, who were kidnapped en route to an orphanage. Although five missionaries were freed in recent weeks, a dozen or so had remained before an escape was made last week in...

RELIGION ・ 12 DAYS AGO