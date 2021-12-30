ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, NC

Annual Penguin Plunge a dip for a cause

By Ciara Sutherland, Cheyenne Pagan
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for something fun and exciting to do this weekend while also giving back look no further because we got you covered.

The Annual Penguin Plunge in Atlantic Beach is back after being virtual last year. It gives residents and visitors the chance to take a dip in the cold waters of the Atlantic Ocean for a good cause.

Each year the nonprofit gives back to a different area charity, and this year all the proceeds will go to the Carteret County Public School Foundation.

“It’s exhilarating is the way we like to term it. It’s right now I think we’re in the mid-50s, the air temperature is going to be a lot warmer than the ocean temperature this time. We’re still expected to be up into the high 60s, low 70s for Saturday,” said Miriam Sutton, One of the Co-founders of Penguin Plunge.

Last year they were able to give back over $3,000 and they hope to beat that number this year. Registration ends at 12:30 on Saturday and the “Plunge” starts at 1 p.m.

