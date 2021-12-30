Thought for the Week: Wholeness of having

As we enter into a New Year let’s do so not just with wishes for a bright and prosperous New Year, but with intention coupled with knowledge and action to truly experience prosperity at a deeper more fulfilling level than ever before. Roy Eugene Davis, a disciple of Paramahansa Yogananda, wrote...
Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
As your newspaper reaches your mailbox this week, I will be prepping to go see my family for a Christmas gathering.We're all vaxxed up. The littles have recently gotten all their shots, and the adults have or are in the process of getting our boosters. Outside of a little soreness in my arm, I had no side effects. I'm going to take that as an early stocking stuffer.We'll be staying in to avoid our exposure to others. I fully expect we'll see a big surge in c...
The Incarnation of Jesus is likely the most remarkable event in history. The God of the Universe, who transcends all of time and space, chose to demonstrate solidarity with his creation in a most unparalleled and. unprecedented manner, submitting himself to the mundanities of that creation. The Creator embraced all...
My friend Lynda belongs to a group of a half-dozen women who are experts in a particular, slightly arcane area of Canadian law. These women are all driven and ambitious. They dream big and plan big. So when they get together once or twice a year, they want to make the time count. A few years ago they drew up a big, birds-eye-view “To Do” list to guide the group’s progress. It included:
CULLMAN, Ala. – Well, here we are, we have made it to the conclusion of 2021 and as we’re introduced to 2022, we might as well crack open a new book or two. I know somebody’s New Year’s resolution had to be to read more. So, without any further ado, I give you She Reads’ 2022 Recommended Reading List.
We are starting off with “Fiona and Jane” by Jean Chen Ho, which will be available January 4, 2022. This novel was recommended by fortune.com and is set across Los Angeles, Taiwan and New York. In these many places, Jean Chen Ho’s debut...
Consider the symbolic concept of being eclipsed by someone (or something) that looms large, and you’re not far off from the meaning of an eclipse in astrology: It’s a time when you’re pushed to surrender a bit of control to the cosmos and buckle in for a transformative journey. Thanks to the final eclipse season of 2021, which ushered in a new cycle of eclipses along the Taurus-Scorpio axis, those two zodiac signs, in particular, are poised to experience big-time changes over the next two years.
Although this year’s Sagittarius season is a bit of a roller coaster ride, that still doesn’t change the fact that Sagittarius is one of the most fun and open-minded zodiac signs of all. Sagittarius encourages you to let go of judgment and find the beauty, humor, and wisdom in everything. The reason Sagittarius gets its reputation for being so optimistic lies in the fact that it’s ruled by expansive and gregarious Jupiter, a planet that’s always looking to make things bigger and better. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of December 13, 2021 — Gemini, Sagittarius, and Aquarius — then you’re feeling the spirit of the season.
Social anxiety is more than just shyness or a lack of self-esteem. Social anxiety disorder also known as social phobia, is a type of anxiety disorder that causes extreme fear in social settings. Symptoms may include excessive fear of situations in which one may be judged, worry about embarrassment or...
Melanie Keaton, 9, used to spend hours playing with her grandfather. Having tea time together from her miniature toy set. Taking trips to the zoo. Zigzagging their characters across the board of Candy Land. When he fell ill from the coronavirus in April 2020 and went to the hospital during...
If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
Joan Didion, the famed essayist, memoirist, and fiction writer whose hyperobservant, perceptive style made her a towering figure in American writing, has died at the age of 87. According to a statement given to Vulture from her publisher at Knopf, Didion died on the morning of December 23 in her New York home due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. Didion was born in Sacramento in 1934 and graduated from UC Berkeley, from which point she began her career in journalism at Vogue in New York. California figured heavily into her writing, particularly in her debut collected work of nonfiction, 1968’s Slouching Towards Bethlehem, which featured (among other topics) her writing on San Francisco’s counterculture. In this collection and her magazine work in outlets including Life and the Saturday Evening Post, Didion’s style and her use of the first person helped define New Journalism in the 1960s and 1970s. It was in her follow-up collection of published essays, 1979’s The White Album, that she wrote, “We tell ourselves stories in order to live.”
As Shaka Senghor was serving 19 years in prison for murder, a letter from his father gave him the strength to endure and eventually reform. “I’ll never leave your side,” Senghor’s father wrote to him, after Senghor told his family, in a letter written from solitary confinement, that they should move on with their lives without him.
Meta, the company that owns Facebook, has reinstated the ads account of the conservative children's book publisher, Heroes of Liberty, after it previously told the publisher that its account had been "permanently disabled." Facebook originally said that Heroes of Liberty – which has published books about Supreme Court Justice Amy...
This must have been surprising. I felt the same, too, when I was introduced to this concept. I mean, come on, creativity is often linked to a lonesome pursuit of a creative genius — who not only transforms the world but also changes the perspective of the generations to follow. Creativity is meant to be personal and therefore, unique. This is supposed to be a universal truth that has to be unanimously agreed upon.
Wartime London, 1400s Constantinople, Mad Men-era air travel and a summer on Cape Cod. This year provided us with fearlessly imagined characters and a slate of highly anticipated books that brought us to lands far away from COVID testing sites. To celebrate the year in publishing, we’ve gathered the best...
Big Daddy Weave's Jason "Jay" Weaver is dead after suffering complications from COVID-19. In a heartfelt message on Instagram his brother and fellow band member, Mike, shared the tragic news ... "I'm sorry to bring this news, but I am excited to celebrate where he is right now. My brother Jay went to be with Jesus just a couple hours ago."
