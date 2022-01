Suppose your startup markets an innovative device to improve productivity and profitability for manufacturing operations. Your in-house team of 20 excitedly launched a promotional eblast last week, and the response has been fast and furious. This morning alone, you’ve had paid purchases from Redding, California; Missoula, Montana; Utica, New York; Baxter Springs, Kansas; and Walnut Ridge, Arkansas. Only one problem: your device has to be installed by a qualified field service technician, and you have only one on your team. Your new customers are just as excited about the device as you are and are already asking when their purchases will be installed.

9 HOURS AGO