Pitt's basketball game at Virginia Tech postponed amid Hokies' covid complications

Pitt men’s basketball joined the growing list of teams affected by the recent covid-19 surge when the Panthers’ game scheduled for Saturday at Virginia Tech was postponed because of complications within the Hokies’ program.

The ACC will attempt to reschedule the game.

It’s the second postponement this week for Virginia Tech, whose game Wednesday at North Carolina also was postponed.

Pitt (5-8, 0-2 ACC) is scheduled to play at Louisville next Wednesday. The Panthers have lost four of their past seven games. Three of the defeats were by one point (Minnesota, Virginia and Notre Dame), and the fourth against Monmouth was by four.

Pitt’s next game at Petersen Events Center is set for Jan. 8 against Boston College.

The ACC also postponed two Pitt women’s basketball games: Thursday against Georgia Tech and Sunday at Boston College. Pitt will play Georgia Tech on Jan. 11 at Petersen Events Center and will visit Boston College on Feb. 15.