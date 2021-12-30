ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt's basketball game at Virginia Tech postponed amid Hokies' covid complications

By Jerry DiPaola
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=043bOC_0dZJgqU400

Pitt men’s basketball joined the growing list of teams affected by the recent covid-19 surge when the Panthers’ game scheduled for Saturday at Virginia Tech was postponed because of complications within the Hokies’ program.

The ACC will attempt to reschedule the game.

It’s the second postponement this week for Virginia Tech, whose game Wednesday at North Carolina also was postponed.

Pitt (5-8, 0-2 ACC) is scheduled to play at Louisville next Wednesday. The Panthers have lost four of their past seven games. Three of the defeats were by one point (Minnesota, Virginia and Notre Dame), and the fourth against Monmouth was by four.

Pitt’s next game at Petersen Events Center is set for Jan. 8 against Boston College.

The ACC also postponed two Pitt women’s basketball games: Thursday against Georgia Tech and Sunday at Boston College. Pitt will play Georgia Tech on Jan. 11 at Petersen Events Center and will visit Boston College on Feb. 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
College Basketball
Pittsburgh, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Basketball
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
North Carolina State
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
On3.com

Matt Corral receives update after scary injury in Sugar Bowl

There was a lot of discussion leading up to the Sugar Bowl about Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral deciding to play into the game instead of opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Players in Corral’s position often opt out to avoid injury that could hinder their draft stock. For Corral, that became a reality on Saturday night.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Jim Harbaugh gives a hint about his future

After a 34-11 Orange Bowl dismantling at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh wasted little time to look behind that result and look toward next season. In his postgame press conference, Harbaugh revealed that the Wolverines still had a great season and expressed confidence...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hokies#Panthers#Acc#Notre Dame#Petersen Events Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Bowls

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Embarrassing Panthers News

The Matt Rhule era with the Carolina Panthers has not gone as many had hoped. The Panthers gave Rhule a huge contract to leave college football and the Baylor Bears. However, though nearly two seasons, the Panthers have failed to contend for a playoff spot. Carolina went 5-11 in Year...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Football Player Announces He Retired

Ohio State cornerback Marcus Williamson is calling it a career. After halftime of the Rose Bowl, Williamson announced his retirement from football. Pointing out that he didn’t pull a Vontae Davis and quit at halftime. Williamson was one of 24 Buckeyes who didn’t suit up for the school’s Rose...
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Jim Harbaugh was so fired up ahead of playoff semifinal

Jim Harbaugh has waited a long time to coach Michigan in the College Football Playoff. That showed during his interview just prior to kickoff Friday. Harbaugh was asked by ESPN’s Marty Smith what his message had been to his players prior to the game. Harbaugh gave a classic answer, raising his voice and culminating with an impassioned cry to “go let it rip.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Detroit Free Press

Why Georgia's rout of Michigan is reminiscent of Michigan State's 2015 CFP collapse

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Gemon Green dropped his head, and the Michigan football cornerback shook it ever so slightly as he glanced briefly at the celebration unfolding in the painted red end zone at Hard Rock Stadium. James Cook had just slipped out of the backfield, cruised past the Wolverines’ last line of defense and scored on a 39-yard touchdown reception that accounted for Georgia’s last points in its 34-11 romp Friday. A party started on...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Top transfer wide receiver sets commitment date

UTEP transfer wide receiver Jacob Cowing will announce his commitment Monday, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson. The 5-foot-10 sophomore posted that his top schools include Arizona, Florida, LSU, Oregon and South Carolina on Instagram. Originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Cowing has gone from a three-star...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
10K+
Followers
762
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy