Fog may have been to blame in Robstown pedestrian death

The fog may be to blame for a fatal car accident in Robstown on Thursday morning.

A 74-year-old, whom the Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified as Pedro Navarro, killed.

The Pct. 5 Nueces County Constable’s Office posted scenes from the accident on Facebook at around 7 a.m.

The accident reportedly happened on the U.S. Hwy 77 access road, near the State Hwy. 44 intersection near Robstown.

No word on whether any citations were issued. The Robstown Police Department are investigating.