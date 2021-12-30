ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford Schools to require students to use clear backpacks

 4 days ago
Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne updated Oxford families Thursday afternoon as students prepare to return to the classroom on January 3.

In the 2 minute and 45 second YouTube video, the superintendent said all middle school, Bridges, and high school students will be required to use clear backpacks in 2022.

He said they have also hired an additional school resource officer for the middle school, added therapy dogs to all school buildings, and have scheduled school counselors, trauma specialists, and private security to be in school buildings as well.

In the meantime, the superintendent says his district is still open to feedback and ideas that parents may have to keep all students safe.

Following the return to the classroom, the school district will be holding town halls. Those will happen on Wednesday, Jan. 5 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursday, Jan. 6 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m..

