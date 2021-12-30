ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man who died from cold Christmas Day identified

By KOIN 6 News
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LD0lS_0dZJgFGX00 UPDATE: Veteran with dementia apparent got lost after leaving VA hospital late Christmas Eve.

The identity of the man who died from hypothermia on Christmas Day has been confirmed by officials.

Henry Steele was reported missing by his family late Thursday night, according to Portland police.

Steele reportedly got on a bus around 11 a.m. on Dec. 24 after leaving the Department of Veteran's Affairs Hospital in Southwest Portland. He was found deceased outside near North Columbia Boulevard.

On Tuesday, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner released a statement confirming Steele died from exposure to freezing temperatures. His identity was not released at the time.

KOIN 6 News reached out to the VA who responded with this statement:

" Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the Veteran who tragically passed away.

Due to privacy laws, we are unable to address or acknowledge any specific Veteran who may have received care from VA Portland Health Care System.

VA Portland Health Care System has policies and procedures in place to ensure the safety and welfare of every Veteran we serve to the best of our ability. This includes assisting Veterans under our care who may request assistance, or who are known or suspected to have cognitive, physical or other challenges that may require assistance. This is to ensure our Veterans are provided safe and reliable transportation when they depart our facilities to reach their destination. VA Portland also provides many {obj:59456:travel solutions } for Veterans to and from their VA health care facilities in support of VA-sponsored medical appointments. This program offers services at little or no cost to eligible Veterans through the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), VA Veterans Transportation Services, VA shuttle busses, and, for eligible Veterans, reimbursement through Beneficial Travel. "

Signs someone is experiencing hypothermia include shivering, confusion, slurred speech and drowsiness. Officials say symptoms of hypothermia are similar to signs someone is impaired from drugs or alcohol.

To avoid hypothermia and frostbite, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue suggests people go indoors periodically, along with wearing several layers.

"Especially watch your kids, because your kids could be really excited and just want to keep playing and playing and as that cold temperature starts to lower the body, our critical thinking skills aren't quite there, and it can become an impairment," said Heather Carpenter from TVF&R.

Anyone with concerns for someone, such as not being dressed for the weather, is urged to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or 911.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Uncle, nephew were first two Portland homicide victims of 2022

Police identify the victims in the Jan. 1 shooting where a third man was also wounded.The first two homicides of 2022 in Portland were an uncle and his nephew shot to death less than two hours after the new year began. Andre Lashun Foster, 43, and Quayan Johnell Foster, 21, were publicly identified by Portland police late Monday afternoon. The autopsy ruled their deaths to be homicide by gunshot. An earlier release by Portland police identified them as father and son. PPB officials later corrected the relationship to uncle and nephew. The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Northeast 131st Place. When police arrived, one of the men had already died. The other died at the hospital. A third person was shot and wounded but is expected to survive. No one has been arrested and no suspect information has been released. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0762. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Police investigating I-5 head-on crash, unrelated hit-and-run

UPDATE: The victim and the suspect are identified in the fatal Sunday freeway crash.Portland police are investigating two fatal traffic accidents that happened late Sunday and early Monday. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first investigation began at 11:20 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 2, when officers responded to a report of a car traveling south in the northbound lanes on Interstate 5. As officers were responded, they were notified of a head-on crash on northbound I-5 involving two vehicles, just north of the South Macadam Avenue exit. When officers arrived, they found a head-on crash had occurred. The driver traveling...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Bank robber killed during shootout with law enforcement in Gresham

Suspect allegedly robbed bank, shot at law enforcement near Gresham Station Shopping CenterAn alleged bank robber was shot and killed Tuesday evening, Jan. 4, by a Gresham Police Officer and Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Deputy after an alleged armed robbery at a Gresham bank, high-speed pursuit across East County, a carjacking and a shootout with law enforcement near a busy shopping center. The white male's name has not been released, nor have the names of the officer and deputy who have both been placed on critical incident leave as an investigation into the incident is conducted. "It was...
GRESHAM, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Three killed in Portland in first two days of 2022

UPDATE: Police are investigating three shootings by Jan. 2 that also left two people wounded.Portland police are investigating the third killing in the first two days of the new year. The name of the man killed on Sunday was not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information was available. Two people were killed and another wounded on the first day of 2022. Another person was wounded on Jan. 2. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 9 a.m. Jan. 2 when North Precinct officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Lake Oswego Review

Pedestrian hit, killed in Troutdale identified

No arrests after 59-year-old man was struck and killed crossing roadway at nightNo arrests were made after law enforcement investigated a 59-year-old pedestrian who was hit and killed in Troutdale last week. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, James Chris Colasanti was crossing Southwest 257th Avenue, from east to west near Southwest 28th Street, around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, when he was struck by a car. Colasanti did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said Colasanti was not in a marked crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing at night. He was allegedly nearly hit by another vehicle traveling the opposite direction before the fatal collision. The MCSO added the 39-year-old driver, who stayed at the scene of the accident, showed no signs of impairment and was not speeding. {loadposition sub-article-01}
TROUTDALE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

2022 begins with two dead, one wounded in Northeast Portland

UPDATE: Nearly 90 shell casings also found after an early Saturday shooting in Southeast Portland.Portland's surge of gun violence continued into the new year with a shooting that left two dead and one wounded in Northeast Portland early Saturday, Jan. 1. The names of the victims were not immediately released, no arrests were made, and no suspect information was available. Police also reported that nearly 90 shell casing were later found after a shooting report in Southeast Portland. According to the Portland Police Bureau, 2021 ended with at least 1,274 documented shootings and 90 homicides — 60 by firearms —...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Three homeless people hurt by warming fires in Portland

Emergency shelters are available as temperatures hover near or below freezing.Three homeless people were hurt by warming fires in Portland New Year's Day morning. The names of the victims were not immediately released. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a report of the first fire at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1 near the corner of Southeast 6th and Woodward. When they arrived, firefighters learned that a man in his 40s suffered second-degree burns to one of his hands from the use of an accelerant overnight. He refused to be transported by ambulance. Then, at around 9:30 a.m.,...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Employee cited for bringing weapons to Willamette Falls hospital

Providence Oregon City caregiver faces $500 fine under new law for unlocked firearms.An employee of Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon City who allegedly brought unlocked firearms to the hospital parking lot has been cited under a new state law. A Providence surgical department staffer's car was found to have two unlocked firearms in its backseat around 1 p.m. on Dec. 21. The alleged violation was contrary to longstanding hospital policies in addition to the new state law. Under Senate Bill 554, gun owners are required to secure their firearms when not in use. Firearms can be secured in...
OREGON CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Portland Police#Koin 6 News#Dav#Beneficial Travel
Portland Tribune

Multnomah County closes severe weather shelters Sunday morning

UPDATE: Officials will continue monitoring the weather and could reopen them if temperatures are predicted to be low.The four warming shelters that reopened Friday in Multnomah County were closed at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2. Departing guests are being provided TriMet passes and cold-weather supplies. Outreach teams will continue to connect with vulnerable populations throughout the winter. The shelters were at the Oregon Convention Center, the Mt. Scott Community Center and the East Portland Community Center. They hosted 302 people, which was about 62% of total capacity. For more information on shelter availability, call 211 or visit 211info.org/housing. During winter the Joint Office of Homeless Services offers 300 additional beds each night, despite weather forecasts. If you see someone in the cold you're concerned about you're urged to call the non-emergency response line at 503-823-3333 or 911. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Person died of cold on Christmas Day in Multnomah County

The name of the victim was not immediately released but officials said the person had a home.A person died on Christmas Day from hypothermia after enduring the extreme cold, according to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office. The name of the victim was not released and few details were available. Officials said the person was found outside but was confirmed to have a home. "This is a somber reminder that cold weather is dangerous for anyone outside who does not have the right gear to stay dry and warm," Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said on Tuesday, Dec. 28. "If...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Police: Nearly 100 shots fired in Northeast Portland

Vehicles were struck but no one was reported injured in the Tuesday night shooting.Nearly 100 shots were fired in the Parkrose Heights Neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. No one was reported injured. The incident is under investigation. Police say that at 9:42 p.m. on Dec. 28, East Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the 10800 block of Northeast Weidler Street. When officers arrived, they located evidence of gunfire, including almost 100 cartridge casings of multiple calibers. Officers found multiple parked vehicles in a nearby restaurant parking lot had been damaged by bullets. During the investigation, officers located video from a residential surveillance system that captured the shooting and appeared to involve a group of people. The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating this shooting and is asking anyone with information, including additional surveillance footage, to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, Attn: ECST and reference case number 21-361241. Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Four severe weather shelters reopen Friday night

TriMet is offering free rides to the shelters as temperatures are predicted to drop into the law 20's on New Year's Eve.Warming centers are reopening in Multnomah County Friday night as temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20's. The county plans to reopen four severe weather shelters at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, including the Oregon Convention Center, East Portland Community Center, Mt. Scott Community Center and Reynolds High School. "As the forecast rapidly changes, we're prepared to scale shelter operations," said Chris Voss, Multnomah County Office of Emergency Management director. A D V E R T...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
Portland Tribune

Here's how Multnomah County tackled heat deaths, homelessness and COVID in 2021

Oregon's most populous county had more money to spend, and greater challenges to face, than ever before. For Multnomah County — as for the world — 2021 was the year when everything was supposed to go back to normal. But it didn't. For the state's most populous county, that meant renewing the battle against the novel coronavirus as the area's local public health agency. But the county also brought to bear unprecedented resources to face the unabated challenges of chronic homelessness, gun violence and a deadly heat wave. Here's a look at the highs, and lows, from 2021 for...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

TriMet offering free New Year's Eve rides

Rides will be free on MAX, buses and the Portland Streetcar from the evening of Dec. 31 into early 2022.Now there is no reason to drink and drive on New Year's Eve. TriMet is offering free MAX, bus and Portland Streetcar rides If you're partying in the Portland metro area from 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, to 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1. The MAX Blue, Green, Orange and Yellow lines will keep people moving until about 3 a.m. But the MAX Red Line trains will end service earlier. The last train leaves Pioneer Square for Portland International Airport at 12:48 a.m. on New Year's Day. TriMet is also rolling out a {obj:59465:new trip planner that provides real time locations of both trains and buses.} A reminder: Masks are required while riding. Riders should bundle up because it will still be cold and the areas right around the platforms and stations might be slick. It's also a good idea to wear something bright and reflective to be more easily seen. The free rides are done through a partnership between TriMet and ODOT. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Many Portland New Year's parties expected to be smaller

The omicron variant of COVID-19 and continued cold weather are reasons for concern as 2022 approaches.River Pig Saloon owner Ramzy Hattar said they normally close off their section of the street in the Pearl District on New Year's Eve and hire a DJ for a giant bash. They didn't do it last year, however, and they won't do it again this year. But they will be open until 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, for people who want to bring in 2022 in the traditional way. "We always do a couple of New Year's Eve cocktails and we'll have champagne,"...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

2021 in Review: Multnomah County crises

Oregon's most populous county had more money to spend, and greater challenges to face, than ever before. For Multnomah County — as for the world — 2021 was the year when everything was supposed to go back to normal. But it didn't. For the state's most populous county, that meant renewing the battle against the novel coronavirus as the area's local public health agency. But the county also brought to bear unprecedented resources to face the unabated challenges of chronic homelessness, gun violence and a deadly heat wave. Here's a look at the highs, and lows, from 2021 for...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Skateboard killed in N. Portland hit-and-run

The name of the victim who died on Christmas Day was not immediately released.A skateboarder was hit and killed in North Portland by a driver who fled the scene on Christmas Day. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No suspect information was available, either. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the hit-and-run crash happened around 2:05 p.m. Dec. 25 in the area of North Interstate and Mississippi avenues. A person at the scene began CPR on the skateboarder before emergency responders arrived. However, paramedics arrived and confirmed the skateboarder had died. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit by phone at 503-823-2103 or by email: crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. The case number is 21-354996. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Elderly woman killed in N. Portland house fire

The name of the victim who died late Friday was not immediately released by Portland Fire & Rescue.An elderly woman was killed in a house fire in North Portland on Friday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a report of a residential fire at 6405 N. Greeley just before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. When they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from a single-story residence. The first engine company forced the front door open to attack the fire and search for victims. When crews entered the structure,...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Land use review requested for Safe Rest Village at Sears Armory

Multnomah Neighborhood Association asks if shelter is in line with property deedSouthwest Portland residents are asking the city for a closer examination of a proposed Safe Rest Village site at the Sgt. Jerome Sears Army Reserve Center along Southwest Capitol Highway. Following a membership meeting and vote on Dec. 14, the Multnomah Neighborhood Association will send a request to the city of Portland for a Type III Conditional Land Use Review of the homeless village planned for the Sears Armory parking lot near Multnomah Village. Since that meeting, a legal complaint has also been filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Officials: Oregon roads are 'sheets of ice' Tuesday morning

UPDATE: Some areas outside of Portland are more dangerous to drive them downtown on Dec. 28.Another round of snowfall blanketed Oregon overnight along with a temperature dip, leading to icy roadways on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 28. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Tuesday afternoon. PBOT officials also anticipate black ice for Tuesday morning's commute. "The not-so-good news is we're going to see more snow tonight and it's getting cold out there in places — and that means black ice," Shelley Snow of ODOT said. An early morning crash...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
221
Followers
2K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy